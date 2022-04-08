ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattahoochee County, GA

‘There is no expiration date on that kind of evil’: Convicted murderer charged in 1982 cold case

By Jolyn Hannah, Nexstar Media Wire, Hannah James, Karyssa D&#039;Agostino
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S270h_0f3fi0YW00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ZCks_0f3fi0YW00
Marcellus McCluster (Georgia Department of Corrections)

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced charges in the cold case murder of a Fort Benning soldier in 1982.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, GBI officials said Marcellus McCluster, 64, is being charged in the murder of René Dawn Blackmore.

Blackmore was stationed at as an Army Private on Fort Benning at the time of her death, she disappeared after leaving the barracks on the night of April 29, 1982.

McCluster is being indicted with one count of malice murder and four counts of felony murder for the death of Blackmore.

Blackmore’s wallet and sweater were found on the side of a road in Cusseta, Georgia, nearly a month after her disappearance. It wasn’t until June 28, 1982, when her remains were found off a logging road where authorities say she was killed.

Authorities with the GBI spoke about Blackmore’s death in the news conference, highlighting the upcoming 40th anniversary of her disappearance.

“We know that she would have been 59 years old if she could have been with us today. But we don’t know who she might have loved, what relationships she might have built, what dreams she might have realized. All of those things got extinguished by a blast from a cheap shotgun about two miles from the middle of nowhere down in south Chattahoochee County,” said Assistant District Attorney of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Kim Schwartz.

‘Armed and extremely dangerous’ Hopewell gas station shooting suspect on the run

Blackmore’s mother Donna Reitman released the following statement:

“Even after 40 years, I don’t feel emotionally able to answer media questions, but have prepared this statement for them.

“I would like to express my appreciation to the GBI Cold Case Unit for their dedication and determination to find, prove, and finally see charged, the man who murdered my daughter.

“René did not live to see her 21 st birthday, which would have been May 5th. She was killed on April 29th, and this year marks the 40 th anniversary of her death. René was a focused young woman; not always serious — she loved laughing and having fun with friends.  When she was 12, one of her friends was killed by a drunk driver, which prompted her to write her own will.  In it, she expressed the desire for her ashes to be scattered in the nearest woods, because she was very much an outdoor girl.  She loved hiking and camping and hunting , and just looking at a star-filled sky.  She felt she had found her niche in her high school ROTC program, and by her senior year, commanded the unit.

“I have lived these 40 years always feeling the pain her absence causes, and believing no one outside of her family and friends even cared.  It is with a grateful heart that on March 28th, 2022, this belief was shown to be untrue.  These detectives of GBI Cold Case unit had spent the past 18 months working to solve her case, because they, too, cared, and believed Rene’ deserved justice.

“Nothing can give René back to me, but I do find solace in learning these men cared enough to search out that justice.

“Thank you.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Woman’s body found 20 years after husband killed her and hid body, Georgia jury finds

Thirty years after the disappearance of his wife, a Georgia man was found guilty of murdering her and concealing her death, authorities say. Kevin James Lee was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole – “the only allowable sentence under the law that applied at the time the crime was committed,” according to the District Attorney’s Office of the Coweta Judicial Circuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Chattahoochee County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Cold Case#Wrbl#Gbi#Army Private
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother Andrea Yates who drowned her five children in a bathtub refuses own release from mental hospital

More than two decades after she confessed to drowning her five young children at her Houston home’s bathtub, Andrea Yates has refused to face a hearing to determine if she can be released from a mental health facility.Yates, now 57, is granted a review annually to leave the Kerrville state hospital in Texas where she has lived for more than 15 years, but denies herself the opportunity to leave every year, reported People magazine. “She’s where she wants to be. Where she needs to be,” her defence attorney George Parnham said last year.“And I mean, hypothetically, where would she go?...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

4 charged in 2005 Hartford cold case

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people are facing charges in connection with a 2005 fatal shooting of a woman in Hartford, the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice announced Thursday. Dante Davis, 21, was standing on Martin Street just after 11 p.m. on June 21, 2005, with her boyfriend and other people when the suspects […]
HARTFORD, CT
NewsOne

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
MOBILE, AL
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Georgia nurses sentenced to prison for ignoring dying patient

ATLANTA — Two metro Atlanta nurses are headed to prison and another is on probation for failing to save a dying man seen begging for help on a hidden camera video nearly eight years ago. During a virtual hearing Tuesday afternoon, Loyce Agyeman pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, neglect...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RFT (Riverfront Times)

After Latest Inmate Death, Missouri Prison System Called 'Out of Control'

The Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed that an inmate died Sunday morning at the violence-plagued prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. MODOC spokeswoman Karen Pojmann did not release the cause of death, but Missouri Prison Reform Executive Director Lori Curry told the RFT it came as the result of a violent attack.
BONNE TERRE, MO
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy