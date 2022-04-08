ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Best Albums By Singers Who Left Big Rock + Metal Bands

By Jordan Blum
 2 days ago
As a vocalist, parting ways with your band can be difficult, especially if you helped them become popular and successful. There...

Loudwire

11 Artists Who Turned Down Joining Huge Rock + Metal Bands

Virtually all aspiring musicians aim to join a huge band one day, so it might seem like a no-brainer to say, “Yes!” ASAP when such an opportunity comes along. However, there are more factors to consider than may appear at first, prompting many artists – be they emerging and established – to politely decline when they’re asked to hop on board a promising project.
ROCK MUSIC
The Week

Listen to Pink Floyd's Ukraine charity single 'Hey Hey Rise Up,' the band's 1st new music since 1994

Pink Floyd on Friday released a new single, "Hey Hey Rise Up," featuring vocals by Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk and guitar solos by David Gilmour. Drummer Nick Mason, bass player Guy Pratt, and keyboardist Nitin Sawhney also perform on the song, Pink Floyd's first new music since 1994's Division Bell. (Roger Waters, who split from the band in 1985, did not participate.)
WORLD
loudersound.com

10 obscure but brilliant 2000s bands who should have been massive

For every Avenged Sevenfold and Killswitch Engage, there were hundreds of 2000s bands the world has forgotten. Here are 10 who should have been massive. From emo to metalcore, the 00s saw the rise of some of rock’s most vibrant scenes. But for every Avenged Sevenfold, My Chemical Romance and Bring Me The Horizon, there were hundreds of bands who came within touching distance of greatness but failed to make the grade.
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

12 Infamous Rock + Metal Legal Battles

Despite their sometimes untouchable appearance, rock 'n' rollers are still subject to lawsuits. And due to the high-profile nature of these artists, these lawsuits often come with heavy media attention from newspapers, magazines and online blogs — as well as some pretty lofty price tags. Musicians might find themselves...
LAW
Shropshire Star

Why Robert Plant still has a Whole Lotta Love for the Black Country

Robert Plant has been voted the greatest rock star of all time, has travelled the world, and spent more than five decades living a life of unabashed excitement and hedonism. Yet he reckons there are few experiences that beat walking out of Molineux on a wet, windy night. "I shuffle...
MUSIC
Entertainment
Rock Music
Music
Foo Fighters Win Best Rock Song Grammy at 2022 Awards

Foo Fighters have taken home the trophy for Best Rock Song at the 2022 Grammy Awards for "Waiting on a War." There were some big names nominated for the award in this category, including Mammoth WVH with the song "Distance," " Paul McCartney's "Find My Way," Kings of Leon's "The Bandit" and Weezer's "All My Favorite Songs."
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

The 30 heaviest guitar albums of all time

What we have here is a list of the heaviest guitar albums of all time. There can be few more contentious issues in the world today. What constitutes heaviness? How can we define such an elusive quality? Where does the electric guitar figure in all this?. These are questions up...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How James Hetfield helped Ghost become the biggest metal band of the decade

The Metallica frontman and his band have given Ghost some major boosts over the years. If 2022 has proven anything in metal, it's that Ghost are the most widely celebrated and talked-about band of their entire generation. With latest album Impera smashing it in charts around the world and the Swedes playing huge venues across The States and Europe, it's hard to think of another metal band to have emerged at the start of the 2010s that has reaped such huge success.
ROCK MUSIC
Kiss Announce ‘Live at Donington 1996′ Album

Kiss will continue their official live bootleg series by releasing Kiss – Off the Soundboard: Live At Donington 1996 on June 10. You can see the full track listing below. The latest installment in the band's Off the Soundboard series was recorded at the Monsters of Rock Festival at Donington Park in England on Aug. 17, 1996, the final year of the festival's original run. Kiss closed the festival that year as part of their Alive / Worldwide reunion tour, a massive, nearly-200-date trek that found Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss playing full concerts together for the first time since 1980.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Fender Crafts One-of-One Guitars Inspired by Hot Wheels Liveries

Hot Wheels and Fender are teaming up to produce 16 unique guitars and basses inspired by the liveries of select Hot Wheels cars released in the past decades. The one-of-a-kind guitars including Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jaguar, Katana, and Precision Bass models are featured in a range of colorful hues with racing stripes, flame, glitter, and gradient details reflective of the 1/64 model cars.
CARS
loudersound.com

Aerosmith's early recordings are the sound of legends-in-waiting

At Amazon (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) Originally coming out as a very limited edition 2021 Record Store Day release on cassette and vinyl, this recently discovered demo/rehearsal tape from Aerosmith’s Vindaloo Vaults captures the band in all their crude and nascent beauty. They’re still two years from releasing their debut, but nevertheless showcase a raw, embryonic talent for cutting some seriously smoking grooves.
MUSIC
