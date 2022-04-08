ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Festivities extend beyond theaters of True/False Film Fest

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile centered on cinema, the energy of True/False Film Fest extended to the crowds of filmmakers, artists and community members lining the streets of Columbia from Thursday, March 3, until Sunday March 6. From walking in the March March street parade to dancing in darkness at the Short Circuit Party, True/False...

Bensalem Times

Ryan K. Wilson Memorial OTN Film Fest

The Bensalem High School Owls Television Network is hosting its annual Ryan K. Wilson Memorial OTN Film Fest on Wednesday, April 6, at the high school auditorium, 4319 Hulmeville Road. The annual film festival is a competition open to all Bensalem students who enjoy acting in, directing and editing their...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Teton Valley News

Enjoy some shorts at Pierre's Film Fest

Off Season Shorts Film Festival is returning to Pierre’s Theatre in Victor this Friday March 18 at 7 p.m. The festival will showcase short films from some of the best and brightest in the industry representing ten different states and five different countries. These short films are done by...
VICTOR, ID
WEHT/WTVW

Thriller filmed in Tri-State in theaters

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WEHT) What started out as an idea over 15 years ago in the West Baden Springs Hotel near French Lick is now a movie. ‘So Cold the River’ is a thriller written by Michael Koryta and was released in 2010. Producers of the film say Koryta has been trying to create a film […]
FRENCH LICK, IN
Vulture

Behold, the TikTokification of the Cannes Film Festival

Is this the yassification of cinema? When TikTok garnered popularity as a humble dance app, no one could have predicted the Renegade would be regarded next to some of the highest-caliber art forms of our generation. Today, the Cannes Film Festival announced that the French event that once banned red-carpet selfies will partner with TikTok to create the #TikTokShortFilm global competition, making the ByteDance-owned app officially highbrow. In-app video submissions must be between 30 seconds and three minutes long, meaning content creators won’t be allowed to use the app’s new ten-minute maximum video length to craft their films. Led by an unnamed well-known director, a jury will select three winning TikToks in three categories: Grand Prix, Best Script, and Best Editing. Cannes director Thierry Frémaux will be present for the accolades, which will be announced sometime during the festival to be held from May 17 to 28. Frémaux said the TikTok partnership is an attempt to share the festival with a “wider, much more global and just as much [of a] cinephile audience than ever before.” But hey, Gen Z doesn’t need a TikTok deal to make it pay attention to Cannes; it just needs Timothée Chalamet to snuggle up to Tilda Swinton in another metallic Tom Ford suit.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WTHI

Local film featured in festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A local film director is having his video featured in the Hoosier Film's Annual Festival. Director Joshua Hart is showcasing his film titled, "Fruitridge Ave." This is based off of a local folk tale in Terre Haute. All of the crew who helped make the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
POPSUGAR

Festival Makeup Ideas For Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Beyond

Planning your festival makeup can be just as fun as planning your outfit. From loads of glitter to crystal eye makeup, there are countless ways to stand out. We're sharing the best makeup for Coachella, Lollapalooza, and any other music festival. After a two-year hiatus, festival season is back —...
MAKEUP

