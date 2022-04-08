ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to January 6th conspiracy charge, agrees to cooperate

By Harper Neidig, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lohMG_0f3feNLS00

( The Hill ) – One of the Proud Boys leaders charged with conspiracy in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty on Friday, agreeing to cooperate with federal prosecutors as they prepare to tackle one of the biggest criminal cases stemming from last year’s breach.

Charles Donohoe , a 34-year-old leader of the right-wing group’s North Carolina chapter, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding a law enforcement officer.

Donohoe was among a group of six Proud Boys leaders, including Enrique Tarrio , the organization’s national leader, charged with conspiracy last month.

He is the first member of the group to plead guilty and agree to cooperate with the government.

ALSO ON WJBF: WATCH: Utah man slams into motorcyclist, with intent to kill

The conspiracy charge carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly told Donohoe during a hearing Friday that federal sentencing guideline calculations would recommend a sentence in the range of 70 to 87 months in prison.

Tarrio entered an initial plea of not guilty earlier this week.

Prosecutors allege the group organized and rallied Proud Boys members to descend on D.C. with an aim to prevent or delay Congress from certifying President Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

While Tarrio was not physically present at the Capitol on Jan. 6, having been arrested days before for destroying a Black Lives Matter banner that had been hung from a D.C. church, prosecutors say he led a Proud Boys’ conspiracy.

According to charging documents, Donohoe took on an increased role in coordinating with Proud Boys leaders in the days between Tarrio’s arrest and Jan. 6.

On Jan. 4, the day of Tarrio’s arrest, prosecutors say Donohoe started a new encrypted group chat with other Proud Boys leaders, saying in a message, “Hey have been instructed and listen to me real good! There is no planning of any sorts. I need to be put into whatever new thing is created. Everything is compromised and we can be looking at Gang charges.”

ALSO ON WJBF: Man arrested for threatening Union County deputy

Kelly recently vacated the court’s plan for trial in the case to begin on May 18, but has yet to set a new date.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to conspiring to kill Mexican Mafia inmate

The last of five federal prisoners charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary-Lee pleaded guilty today to federal charges related to the attempted murder. Carlos Alfredo Almonte, a.k.a. “Rabioso,” 31, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to commit murder, assault of an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proud Boys#Sentencing
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Mysuncoast.com

Rudy Giuliani associate pleads guilty in fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — An associate of Rudy Giuliani pleaded guilty Friday to a conspiracy charge alleging that he defrauded investors in a company supposedly created to prevent people from being defrauded. Lev Parnas, 50, entered the plea to conspiring to commit wire fraud during a remotely held electronic...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Houston Chronicle

Five men sentenced in racketeering conspiracy involving gang

A judge sentenced five men Monday to decades of federal imprisonment in connection to a racketeering conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas said. Those five men — 48-year-old Ramon De La Cerda of McAllen, 43-year-old Jose Rolando Gonzalez of Mission, 49-year-old Juan Alberto Mendez of Mission, 35-year-old Salomon Robles of San Juan and 38-year-old Margil Reyna of Toledo, Ohio — each received 30-year sentences from U.S. District Judge Sim Lake, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
MCALLEN, TX
PCMag

US Charges Ex-Apple Employee With Defrauding $10 Million

Federal prosecutors last week charged a former Apple employee with defrauding the company out of more than $10 million. Dhirendra Prasad, 52, worked as a buyer in Apple's global service supply chain for a decade between December 2008-2018—during which he allegedly accepted kickbacks, stole equipment, and laundered money, the Associated Press reports.
SAN JOSE, CA
Inside Nova

Woodbridge man sentenced in romance fraud scheme

A Woodbridge man was sentenced Friday to 21 months in prison for engaging in financial transactions with illegal proceeds as part of a romance fraud scheme against mostly elderly victims. According to court documents, beginning in February 2016, Abdul Rasak Garuba, 41, received large wire transfers from a number of...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Dentist convicted of breaking teeth in fraud scheme

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Grafton dentist has been convicted of health care fraud for breaking patients’ teeth and then claiming they needed crowns in an insurance scam. U.S. Attorney Richard Frohling announced that a federal jury on Thursday convicted 61-year-old Scott Charmoli of five counts of health care fraud and two counts of making false statements related to health care matters. He faces up to 60 years in prison when he’s sentenced in June.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJBF

WJBF

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy