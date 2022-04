Frustration, cost, lack of progress on public riverwalk project cited as reasons.The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde are withdrawing from a partnership that has been working to build a riverwalk and restore public access to Willamette Falls in Oregon City. On Thursday, March 18, Grand Ronde Tribal Council Chairwoman Cheryle Kennedy sent a letter to the Willamette Falls Legacy Project partners explaining the tribe's frustration with the lack of progress on the project. Regional leaders' approval of the walkway concept in February 2021 turned out to be only a tentative, verbal agreement. The Grand Ronde tribe has since delayed signing...

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 23 DAYS AGO