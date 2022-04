KEARNEY – Following a national search, the University of Nebraska at Kearney has selected three finalists for the position of senior vice chancellor for academic affairs. The finalists are: Laurie Couch, associate provost for undergraduate education and student success at Morehead State University; Rai Kathuria, assistant vice president for university academic affairs at Indiana University; and Kristen Majocha, dean of the College of Social Sciences and Human Services and College of Education and Liberal Arts at California University of Pennsylvania.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 23 DAYS AGO