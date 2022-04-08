ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgeville, WI

Dodgeville Teen Arrested for Fleeing After Vehicle Pursuit

By Mark Evenstad
x1071.com
 2 days ago

A teen from Dodgeville was arrested Thursday regarding a vehicle pursuit that occurred on...

www.x1071.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Iowa County, WI
State
Iowa State
City
Dodgeville, WI
Dodgeville, WI
Crime & Safety
Iowa County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Fox News

Naomi Irion kidnapping suspect 'not talking,' family has 'no reason' to believe she is hurt, brother says

The search for missing Nevada 18-year-old woman Naomi Irion continues as a suspect in her kidnapping prepares to appear in court Wednesday for a bail hearing. Troy Driver, 41, is charged with first-degree kidnapping and is currently being held on $750,000 bond, according to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office. Irion remains missing, and the FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts.
FERNLEY, NV
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
UTAH STATE
International Business Times

Man Calls 911, Asks Cops To Test If Meth He Bought Was Real: Police

A Florida man was arrested after he called 911 and requested cops to test if the drug he purchased was authentic, police have said. Thomas Eugene Colucci of Spring Hill called the emergency number Thursday and asked the dispatcher to send a deputy to "test the methamphetamine" as the substance he recently purchased did not produce the "expected sensation," Hernando County Sheriff's office noted in a news release.
SPRING HILL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Betty Taylor: Missing girl, 12, found safe as police arrest 23-year-old male on kidnapping charge

A 12-year-old girl who went missing in Arizona has been found alive and safe in South Carolina.Betty Sue Taylor was found 2,000 miles away on Hilton Head Island 10 days after she was reported missing in Arizona on 20 March.A 23-year-old suspect, Timothy M Schultheis, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and custodial interference, according to a statement from Graham County Sheriff’s Office.“Betty Taylor was found to be with him and is now safe,” the statement said.Mr Schultheis, of South Carolina, was located with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is awaiting extradition to Arizona, the Sheriff’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFMJ.com

Teens nabbed after 90 mph police pursuit of stolen car in Austintown

A high-speed police pursuit in Austintown involved the use of spiked traffic strips, a taser, and a tracking dog before it ended along Meridian Road. The chase began Monday night after an Austintown Police Officer says a car stolen from Boardman was spotted running a red light at Idaho Road and Mahoning Avenue.
AUSTINTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy