ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Officer-involved shooting in SC leads to Georgia man's death

Titusville Herald
 2 days ago

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — A fatal shooting occurred as federal marshals tried to execute an arrest warrant at a South Carolina hotel, authorities said. It happened Thursday...

www.titusvilleherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Former Georgia Football Player Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Gas Station Attendant

Former University of Georgia football player Ahkil Crumpton was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a RaceTrac gas station clerk. ESPN reports that Crumpton, who is 23, went to a junior college in California before playing wide receiver at UGA in 2017 and 2018, was arrested this week in connection with the murder of a gas station clerk. 23-year-old Elijah Wood was shot to death at a RaceTrac on March 19, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Akron Beacon Journal

'What happened?' Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting in Akron wants answers

Police say officers shot one of the two men found dead Feb. 22 in the living room of a home on Ritchie Avenue in West Akron, but details still aren't being released. And additional body camera footage released this week is incomplete. Though police were at the scene for nearly 17 minutes before two officers fired four rounds into the home, a new city law requiring the prompt release of body camera footage only requires police to share up to 60 seconds of footage prior to the use of deadly force, and nothing after it.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken, SC
Crime & Safety
Aiken County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Aiken, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sc
Popculture

Former Georgia Bulldogs Football Player Arrested in Connection to 2021 Murder Case

Akhil Crumpton, a former football player from the University of Georgia, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. According to ESPN, a 23-year-old gas station clerk named Elijah Wood was shot and killed on March 19, 2021, by an armed assailant who was dressed in all black with most of his head concealed by sunglasses, a hood and a face mask. Wood's murder led to a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Woman dies after she’s pinned under car during fight in hospital garage, GA cops say

A woman has died after she was shoved into the path of a car during a fight inside a hospital garage in Atlanta earlier this month, police said. The woman, who wasn’t named, suffered serious injuries when authorities said she was run over and pinned under a vehicle on March 1, McClatchy News reported. She was arguing with another woman on the sixth-floor parking deck at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital when she was pushed into the traffic lane.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
Miami Herald

Teacher who ‘loved her students fiercely’ dies in head-on crash, Georgia district says

A community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher killed in a car crash in southeast Georgia this week. Julie Sikes died Monday, March 14, when a Chevy Blazer she was driving sideswiped a tractor trailer before hitting another car head-on along Georgia State Route 23 in Tattnall County, according to Georgia State Patrol. The driver of the other vehicle, Ashley Hartmeyer, was also killed in the wreck.
ACCIDENTS
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia couple arrested in connection with Jan. 6 case

GEORGIA, USA — A Georgia couple was arrested in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Investigators say one of them was wearing a University of Georgia hat during the chaos. After looking at video recorded from...
GEORGIA STATE
101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX Man Shoots Two Doctors To Death At Dental Office

There was shocking news out of Smith County on Wednesday afternoon at a local dental office on Highway 31. Police say, two doctors are dead and a 40-year-old man will face capital murder charges for a crime investigators are still trying to piece together. Smith County Deputies Were Called To...
TYLER, TX
CBS LA

Pursuit Leads To Deputy-Involved Shooting In Thousand Oaks

THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – A gun was fired and nobody was hit during a deputy-involved shooting in Thousand Oaks Saturday. According to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, it happened around 5 a.m. in the 3000 block of Rollings Avenue. Deputies said they were investigating a catalytic converter theft when a pursuit happened. “We responded to a call about a catalytic converter theft,” said Captain Cameron Henderson of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department. “We responded and a pursuit happened at that point.” They chased the suspect into a cul-de-sac on Rollings Avenue, and when law enforcement attempted to confront the suspect, he sped towards the...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
FOX Carolina

Former primary school paraprofessional arrested on child molestation charges

ELBERTON, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they arrested a former school worker on child molestation charges after victims under the age of 6 were identified. The GBI said former paraprofessional Bobby Ray Cross, 66, was charged with three counts of child molestation for acts committed...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy