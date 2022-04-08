Officer-involved shooting in SC leads to Georgia man's death

Police say officers shot one of the two men found dead Feb. 22 in the living room of a home on Ritchie Avenue in West Akron, but details still aren't being released. And additional body camera footage released this week is incomplete. Though police were at the scene for nearly 17 minutes before two officers fired four rounds into the home, a new city law requiring the prompt release of body camera footage only requires police to share up to 60 seconds of footage prior to the use of deadly force, and nothing after it.

