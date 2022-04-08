Gary on the Go: Faces Nightclub

Click here to read the full article. Scoey Mitchell, the actor best known for his work on the one-season run of the sitcom “Barefoot in the Park,” died on March 19 in Torrance, Calif., his brother, Billy Mitchell, confirmed to Variety. He was 92. In a Facebook post Monday, Mitchell’s brother wrote, “He sacrificed much in the struggle to get Blacks behind the camera, into production and into positions that are taken for granted today. It’s important to remember those few that opened up the doors for so many.” Born as Roscoe Mitchell Jr. on March 12, 1930, in New York, he...

