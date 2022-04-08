RAW: FILE: HOME, MORTGAGE PRICES UP 10% FROM LAST YEAR

Related
Will Home Prices Plunge in 2022?
It's something buyers are hoping for. But will it actually happen?
‘The housing market is in the early stages of a substantial downshift’: Home sales may drop 25% by the end of summer, according to this analyst
The popular spring home-buying season is just ramping up. But one analyst is warning that it could be a bust. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist and founder of research consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics, is predicting a dramatic fall in the pace of home sales this year. In a research note, he projected that existing-home sales will drop roughly 25% from the annual pace of 6.02 million set in February to a rate of 4.5 million by the end of summer.
The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says
Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
Where home prices are headed through 2023, as forecast by Bank of America
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Congress earlier this month he favors upping rates in order to help rein in runaway inflation. In preparation of the first hike, which is expected today, financial markets are already pricing in higher mortgage rates. As of Friday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 3.85%—up from 3.11% in December.
If you can afford a $405,000 home, now is the time to buy — mortgage rates will only go up from here
Buyers are finally fed up, and demand is easing as the average home for sale hit a new high. This could be a bright spot for those still in the game.
Motley Fool
Mortgage Rates Are Soaring and Buyer Demand Is Dropping. Here's Why That Could Be Good News
While higher rates aren't a good thing, they could cause some positive changes. Last week, purchase mortgage volume dropped 8% compared to a year prior. Higher mortgage rates are contributing to lower demand, but that could lead to a reduction in home prices. From mid-2020 through the end of 2021,...
Watch these overvalued housing markets as home price growth begins to decelerate, CoreLogic says
The booming housing market is facing its biggest test yet: rising mortgage rates. Last week, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate topped 4.67%—up from 3.11% in December....
Zillow Says Housing Inventory Won't Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels Until 2024
Talk about a discouraging forecast.
Lumber prices have tumbled over 20% in March, but homebuyers shouldn’t celebrate just yet
While global commodity prices have been soaring in March amid ongoing supply constraints, lumber prices have headed in the other direction. After surging to highs of $1,357...
This Was the National Median Mortgage Payment in February. Can You Swing It?
Home prices are up and so are mortgage rates. It's an unfavorable combination.
Today's Mortgage Rates Drop Back Down | April 8, 2022
The interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped down to 5.62%, giving up almost all of yesterday's significant increase. Almost all other loan categories moved lower as well. The only exception was the 15-year fixed-rate loan, which increased to 5.031% and is now over one percentage point higher than a month ago.
Home prices soar as buyers flood the market before mortgage rates go higher
The red-hot housing market continued to sizzle in January, as rising mortgage rates and a low inventory of homes for sale sent home prices soaring at a record rate.
What's next for the US housing bubble? Industry experts break down the bull and bear cases for home prices in the months ahead.
Where are home prices headed the rest of this year? Here's a look at both sides of the argument from some of the most renowned experts in real estate.
FOXBusiness
Home prices unexpectedly rise 19.2% in January: Case-Shiller
Home prices unexpectedly rose 19.2% year-over-year in January, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index, as limited supply and a race to lock in rising mortgage rates drove enticed buyers. The 10-city composite saw an annual increase of 17.5% year-over-year in January, up from 17.1% the previous month, while the...
More awful news for homebuyers: Mortgage rates just made the biggest jump this century
Historically low rates were nice while they lasted. In another hit to prospective homebuyers, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit 4.42% this week, up 1.31 percentage...
Is There a Chance Rising Mortgage Rates Are Good News for Home Buyers?
Don't assume that rising mortgage rates are always going to make your purchase more expensive.
Surging mortgage rates are pricing millions out of buying a home
The U.S. real estate market was already tough for prospective buyers, who have faced double-digit price increases and cutthroat competition for listed properties. Now they are facing another challenge as rising mortgage rates add to the affordability squeeze. The average mortgage rate jumped to 4.42% for the week ended March...
FOXBusiness
Climbing mortgage rates result in mortgage application slowdown, 12% decline in refinancing: survey
Mortgage applications and refinancing continue to decline as rates climb, according to data from the Mortgage Banker’s Association (MBA). "The 30-year fixed mortgage rate increased for the fourth consecutive week to 4.90 percent and is now more than 1.5 percentage points higher than a year ago," Joel Kan, MBA’s Associate Vice President of Economic and Industry Forecasting, wrote in a statement. "As higher rates reduce the incentive to refinance, application volume dropped to its lowest level since the spring of 2019."
FOXBusiness
Soaring interest rates create 'barrier to the American dream': Former investment banker
Carol Roth, a former investment banker and author, argued Thursday that as soaring interest rates push mortgage demand down, a "barrier" is created to those pursuing the American Dream. "We have such a confluence of factors that are really pricing that first-time homebuyer out of the market," Roth told "Cavuto:...
Motley Fool
This Was February's Median Home Sale Price. Can You Swing It?
Hint: It's not a small number. In February, the median home price rose 15% from the previous year. That marks 120 months in a row of annual home price gains. It's no secret home prices have been soaring for well over a year. We can thank competitive mortgage rates and limited inventory for that (even though rates have been notably higher since the start of 2022).
