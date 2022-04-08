HEALTH MINUTE: COVID'S STRIKING RACIAL DISPARITIES

Related
Study: Covid's racial disparities made some white people less vigilant about the virus
In May 2020, when the Wisconsin Supreme Court heard virtual arguments about the state’s stay-at-home order, Gov. Tony Evers pointed to a tenfold Covid surge in Brown County, home to a meatpacking plant whose workers are mostly Black and Latino according to The Washington Post. Chief Justice Patience Roggensack...
Medical News Today
COVID-19: Discrimination along racial/ethnic lines ‘twice as high as prior studies’
In a survey, people belonging to racially and ethnically groups, along with other marginalized groups, reported experiencing discrimination based on COVID-19 during the pandemic. The authors of the study that accompanies the survey hypothesized that “both structural racism and the intensification of in-group/out-group perceptions would lead to higher rates of...
Statewide COVID-19 task force to focus on health disparities in minority communities
Local healthcare leaders in Tallahassee all agree on one thing: preventative care is the best way to stop health problems from potentially becoming deadly.
White America Less Concerned About COVID After They Learned POC Were More Vulnerable, Study Finds
So, it turns out a lot of white people were less concerned about the COVID-19 health crisis once they heard people of color were disproportionately affected. Sorry for blowing your melanated minds with this revelation. “When white Americans heard about COVID hitting people of color harder, a lot of them mentally peaced out. This is […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chief medical officer is accused of separating and differentiating mothers due to their race after she referred to Black and Hispanics as ‘mothers’, while she called White mothers ‘birthing people’
The doctor, who is also the first medical officer at the city’s Department of Health referred to Whites as ‘birthing people’ and Black and Hispanics as ‘mothers’. In her tweet, the top health official, who works as the department’s deputy commissioner for the Center for Health Equity and Community Wellness, separated mothers due to their race, with white mothers falling into the ‘birthing people’ category. The doctor, who is black, is also accused of canceling women and differentiating mothers by race.
Top NYC health official sparks outrage after she refers to whites as 'birthing people' but calls pregnant blacks and Hispanics 'mothers' in tweet
New York City's top health official sparked outrage for a series of tweets where she referred to whites as 'birthing people' and blacks and Hispanics as 'mothers'. On March 23 Dr. Michelle Morse, the first medical officer at the NYC Department of Health tweeted about the expansion of a new citywide 'birth equity' initiative.
White People Cared Less About Covid When Black People Were Impacted: Study
A researcher found that white people saw Covid-19 less of 'their problem' when racial disparities about the coronavirus became apparent.
Doctors fighting racial health disparities face threats, harassment
Dr. Aletha Maybank joined the American Medical Association as its first chief health equity officer in 2019, determined to fight racial disparities in medicine. That work grew more urgent in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic exposed deadly inequities in health care, and as George Floyd’s murder turned the country’s attention to the pervasiveness of systemic racism. The AMA issued a statement decrying racism as an urgent threat to public health, and Maybank focused on the organization’s efforts to “dismantle racist and discriminatory policies and practices across all of health care.” That included supporting training for medical workers on implicit bias, as well as advocating for solutions to problems that had not traditionally been a focus for the organization, such as housing inequities and police violence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Study reports genomic data disparities among racial groups
Mayo Clinic researchers studied the differences in genomic data quality among racial groups in one of the largest and most widely used cancer research datasets, The Cancer Genome Atlas. "We found lower quality genomic sequencing data in self-reported Black patients and patients of African ancestry," says Yan Asmann, Ph.D., a...
Grant aimed at reducing racial disparity in lung cancer
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the grant is part of a total $3 million donation to establish the Southeastern Consortium for Lung Cancer Health Equity.
MedicalXpress
Major racial disparities found among older adults seeking treatment for substance use
New research co-authored by USC Price visiting scholar Dr. Jevay Grooms in the Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment shows that older Americans are increasingly seeking treatment for substance use disorder (SUD), and there are alarming racial disparities when it comes to completing treatment programs. Each year between 2006 and 2017,...
Equity audit shows racial disparities within Lansing School District
The Lansing School District is evaluating key findings from an equity audit that found evidence of racial inequality in the district.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How Michigan plans to address racial disparities in foster care system
There is an over-representation of children of color in the foster care system in Michigan and a task force is making recommendations to prevent and eliminate systemic racism in the child protection system. The recommendations are meant to address issues such as children going into foster care because of the...
MedicalXpress
Stark paucity of racialized leaders in Canada's health care leadership
Racialized leaders are considerably under-represented in high-level health care leadership in Canada, although there is gender parity, according to a national study of 3056 leaders published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). The study included 135 of Canada's largest hospitals and all provincial and territorial health ministries. A diverse team...
WDSU
New Orleans partnership aims to cure cancer that often has racial disparity for treatment
NEW ORLEANS — Multiple Myeloma is a deadly cancer that attacks and kills twice as many Black people as it does white people. Researchers have worked to find a cure, and they have uncovered something else contributing to the racial disparity. African American people do not always have the...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Community School District plans to reduce racial disparities among suspensions
The Iowa City Community School District board is seeking ways to change the suspension decision-making process to reduce racial disparities in the school’s disciplinary actions. Members of the board presented district behavior data during its Tuesday meeting, which showed an overall decline in the number of referrals and suspensions...
poz.com
A Conversation About HIV and the Issues Black Women Face
In honor of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, marked annually on March 10, AIDS United caught up with Violet, a patient navigator at Quality Comprehensive Health Care. Violet has over seven years of experience in the human services field and has specialized training in enhanced patient navigation and working with women living with HIV. Violet’s favorite quote is, “Whether you think you can or not, you’re right,” Henry Ford.
Teacher Loses Job After Assigning 'How Racially Privileged Are You?' Paper
The school board voted to not bring back the English teacher for the next year after parents became upset about a worksheet she passed out to her students.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0