ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

HEALTH MINUTE: COVID'S STRIKING RACIAL DISPARITIES

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0rIS_0f3faP0W00

A new report details how Covid-19 impacted the Black community

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

COVID-19: Discrimination along racial/ethnic lines ‘twice as high as prior studies’

In a survey, people belonging to racially and ethnically groups, along with other marginalized groups, reported experiencing discrimination based on COVID-19 during the pandemic. The authors of the study that accompanies the survey hypothesized that “both structural racism and the intensification of in-group/out-group perceptions would lead to higher rates of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Disparities#Black People
Waterloo Journal

Chief medical officer is accused of separating and differentiating mothers due to their race after she referred to Black and Hispanics as ‘mothers’, while she called White mothers ‘birthing people’

The doctor, who is also the first medical officer at the city’s Department of Health referred to Whites as ‘birthing people’ and Black and Hispanics as ‘mothers’. In her tweet, the top health official, who works as the department’s deputy commissioner for the Center for Health Equity and Community Wellness, separated mothers due to their race, with white mothers falling into the ‘birthing people’ category. The doctor, who is black, is also accused of canceling women and differentiating mothers by race.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Top NYC health official sparks outrage after she refers to whites as 'birthing people' but calls pregnant blacks and Hispanics 'mothers' in tweet

New York City's top health official sparked outrage for a series of tweets where she referred to whites as 'birthing people' and blacks and Hispanics as 'mothers'. On March 23 Dr. Michelle Morse, the first medical officer at the NYC Department of Health tweeted about the expansion of a new citywide 'birth equity' initiative.
HEALTH
NBC News

Doctors fighting racial health disparities face threats, harassment

Dr. Aletha Maybank joined the American Medical Association as its first chief health equity officer in 2019, determined to fight racial disparities in medicine. That work grew more urgent in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic exposed deadly inequities in health care, and as George Floyd’s murder turned the country’s attention to the pervasiveness of systemic racism. The AMA issued a statement decrying racism as an urgent threat to public health, and Maybank focused on the organization’s efforts to “dismantle racist and discriminatory policies and practices across all of health care.” That included supporting training for medical workers on implicit bias, as well as advocating for solutions to problems that had not traditionally been a focus for the organization, such as housing inequities and police violence.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
MedicalXpress

Study reports genomic data disparities among racial groups

Mayo Clinic researchers studied the differences in genomic data quality among racial groups in one of the largest and most widely used cancer research datasets, The Cancer Genome Atlas. "We found lower quality genomic sequencing data in self-reported Black patients and patients of African ancestry," says Yan Asmann, Ph.D., a...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Major racial disparities found among older adults seeking treatment for substance use

New research co-authored by USC Price visiting scholar Dr. Jevay Grooms in the Journal of Substance Abuse Treatment shows that older Americans are increasingly seeking treatment for substance use disorder (SUD), and there are alarming racial disparities when it comes to completing treatment programs. Each year between 2006 and 2017,...
HEALTH
ClickOnDetroit.com

How Michigan plans to address racial disparities in foster care system

There is an over-representation of children of color in the foster care system in Michigan and a task force is making recommendations to prevent and eliminate systemic racism in the child protection system. The recommendations are meant to address issues such as children going into foster care because of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
MedicalXpress

Stark paucity of racialized leaders in Canada's health care leadership

Racialized leaders are considerably under-represented in high-level health care leadership in Canada, although there is gender parity, according to a national study of 3056 leaders published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). The study included 135 of Canada's largest hospitals and all provincial and territorial health ministries. A diverse team...
HEALTH
poz.com

A Conversation About HIV and the Issues Black Women Face

In honor of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, marked annually on March 10, AIDS United caught up with Violet, a patient navigator at Quality Comprehensive Health Care. Violet has over seven years of experience in the human services field and has specialized training in enhanced patient navigation and working with women living with HIV. Violet’s favorite quote is, “Whether you think you can or not, you’re right,” Henry Ford.
HEALTH
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy