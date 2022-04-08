(NO MUSIC) HEALTH MINUTE: COVID'S STRIKING RACIAL DISPARITIES

Related
White America Less Concerned About COVID After They Learned POC Were More Vulnerable, Study Finds
So, it turns out a lot of white people were less concerned about the COVID-19 health crisis once they heard people of color were disproportionately affected. Sorry for blowing your melanated minds with this revelation. “When white Americans heard about COVID hitting people of color harder, a lot of them mentally peaced out. This is […]
"Pocketing" Is Becoming a More Common Term in Dating, but What Does It Mean?
The internet is full of new trends, and while some of them are harmless or even positive, others can be pretty harmful. Sometimes, though, the internet just gives a name to something that has always existed, and that seems to be the case with pocketing, a new term that has emerged in dating circles on social media. Naturally, the emergence of the term has led some to wonder what it means.
MedicalXpress
COVID and racism cause nurses of color to face 'dual pandemic'
In a phenomenon that researchers are calling a "dual pandemic" because of the severity of the impact of coupled factors, a Rutgers School of Nursing research study has found that non-white nurses are suffering disproportionately from emotional distress, induced by a toxic stew of fears engendered by COVID-19 and reactions to workplace racism.
Essence
Even Though It Was Racist, Students Organized A “Gangsta Night”
The white students at Windsor Central High School dressed as Crips and the Bloods without a thought about how it would look. Yes, “Gangsta Night” already sounds like a problematic situation, but according to the New York Times, white students at Windsor Central High School organized a themed event at a basketball game where they dressed as notorious gangs, the Crips and the Bloods.
White Students Face Backlash For 'Gangsta Night' Event
At Windsor Central High School in Windsor, New York, white students organized a themed event at a basketball game where they dressed as Crips and the Bloods complete with accessories that allowed them to be walking Black stereotypes without a thought in their head about the actual Black people they were caricaturing.
White People Cared Less About Covid When Black People Were Impacted: Study
A researcher found that white people saw Covid-19 less of 'their problem' when racial disparities about the coronavirus became apparent.
‘I was constantly bullied’: being a Black student in one of Indiana’s whitest districts
I don’t remember the first time I realized that I was different from my white classmates. I don’t even remember the first time I understood what race was. But I remember the first time I was made to hate myself for being Black. I was 10 years old...
Study: Covid's racial disparities made some white people less vigilant about the virus
In May 2020, when the Wisconsin Supreme Court heard virtual arguments about the state’s stay-at-home order, Gov. Tony Evers pointed to a tenfold Covid surge in Brown County, home to a meatpacking plant whose workers are mostly Black and Latino according to The Washington Post. Chief Justice Patience Roggensack...
The Decatur Daily
How racism still affects millionaire donors of color: Report
When philanthropist Mona Sinha walked into her first meeting on a museum advisory board, she immediately noticed that she was the youngest person in the room and the only person of color there. Instead of being welcomed as a new colleague, fellow members of the advisory board asked her if she was a fundraiser for the museum. Such experiences often make people of color feel unwelcome in philanthropy.
Texas teacher’s wishlist for student menstrual products goes viral
Kylie DeFrance is an eighth-grade teacher at a Title I charter school in east Austin, Texas, where she spends $100 to $200 each month on menstrual products for her students.
Baby shower helps address racial disparities in health care
Meharry Medical Group alongside the Metro Public Health Department are working together to help address racial disparities in childbirth and infant mortality.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Grandad learns back pain is terminal cancer after claiming GP refused blood test as 'tests cost money'
A father-of-four has said his terminal cancer was repeatedly missed because a GP didn't order him a blood test and said such tests 'cost the NHS money'. Geoff Duke, 50, who is expecting a second grandchild this year, was eventually diagnosed with myeloma after switching doctors. Myeloma is a lethal...
The woman who turned down her share of a $6bn settlement to fight the family behind the opioid crisis
Ellen Isaacs is intent on holding Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family to account – for the deaths of her son and many thousands of others
Grant aimed at reducing racial disparity in lung cancer
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the grant is part of a total $3 million donation to establish the Southeastern Consortium for Lung Cancer Health Equity.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How Michigan plans to address racial disparities in foster care system
There is an over-representation of children of color in the foster care system in Michigan and a task force is making recommendations to prevent and eliminate systemic racism in the child protection system. The recommendations are meant to address issues such as children going into foster care because of the...
WFMZ-TV Online
(NO MUSIC) HEALTH MINUTE: COVID-19 UPTICK EXPECTED, BUT NOT A SURGE
After new Covid-19 cases rise in Europe, top health officials expect increases in the US, too. One expert says it's time to prepare now.
Equity audit shows racial disparities within Lansing School District
The Lansing School District is evaluating key findings from an equity audit that found evidence of racial inequality in the district.
WFMZ-TV Online
(NO MUSIC) HEALTH MINUTE: HOSPITAL SEEING NEW CHILD POISONING DANGER
It's National Poison Prevention Week and you may not realize how many items we all have in our homes that can be dangerous -- even deadly -- if ingested by children. One doctor says there's a growing danger being seen in the emergency room.
poz.com
A Conversation About HIV and the Issues Black Women Face
In honor of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, marked annually on March 10, AIDS United caught up with Violet, a patient navigator at Quality Comprehensive Health Care. Violet has over seven years of experience in the human services field and has specialized training in enhanced patient navigation and working with women living with HIV. Violet’s favorite quote is, “Whether you think you can or not, you’re right,” Henry Ford.
KTBS
(NATS) HEALTH MINUTE: MORE YOUNG PEOPLE HAVING STROKES
Model Hailey Bieber called it "one of the scariest moments." Being hospitalized after having stroke-like symptoms. While strokes in younger people aren't common, the American Heart Association says more people 49 and younger are having them.
