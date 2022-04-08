K-State to create new VP position as part of diversity strategic plan

This graphic shows the restructured K-State administration offices with changes made to the Diversity and Multicultural Student Affairs section. That office is now the Office of Student Belonging and Inclusion, and a vice president for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (VPDEIB) position. Courtesy image

Kansas State University president Richard Linton announced this week the university will create a new vice president position to grow the university’s diversity and inclusion program.

Linton said university officials are launching a five-year strategic plan called “Our Lens, Our Focus, Our K-State,” that builds on the university’s 11-step action plan to improve diversity education and campus-wide inclusion efforts. Interim chief diversity and inclusion officer Be Stoney said the plan is not going to replace the 11 action steps.

“They’ll work in concert together,” Stoney said. “I’m very confident that this strategic plan will be effective.”

Part of the new five-year plan includes the creation of a vice president for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (VPDEIB) position. This person will be responsible for planning DEI programs, analyzing data on diversity and equity, organizing events, and reviewing policies that might be barriers to a more diverse and inclusive campus.

Dean of students Thomas Lane and university general counsel Shari Crittendon will lead a national search for job candidates. The goal is to have the position filled by the end of the fall 2022 semester.

“This new position is more than a title change,” Linton said in a statement. “It signifies the formal creation of a division in support of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging initiatives.”

The Diversity and Multicultural Student Affairs office is also being renamed to the Office of Student Belonging and Inclusion. The office will be led by an executive director and will continue to have responsibility for the Morris Family Multicultural Student Center, the LGBTQ Resource Center, and the DreamZone student engagement center. A vacant position for the associate vice president for diversity and multicultural student affairs, along with the funding for that job, will be transferred from the Division of Student Life to the rebranded department.

Linton said these changes would take effect after the new vice president position is filled.

“It is important to remember that diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging is the work of us all,” Linton said. “The work is never done, and it will continue to evolve, especially as we onboard permanent leadership in these areas.”

Stoney said 10 of the 11 action plan steps have been launched, including creating and filling a student ombudsperson position, enacting a new student social media policy that encourages responsible and ethical behavior online, and increasing access to need-based scholarships. The only step of the action plan that is ongoing is the retention of more faculty and staff members of color. Stoney said that’s a continuing mission.

“Change is slow, but I’ve seen some changes on campus,” Stoney said. “I appreciate the fact that students are asking me questions about those changes. … I’ve met with a cadre of faculty, had one-on-one conversations with them, and we’re beginning to see change.”

Former president Richard Myers established the university’s 11-step action plan in 2020 to address concerns after some people said the university wasn’t doing enough to protect, promote or recruit multicultural students and staff.

In June 2020, people used the hashtag #BlackAtKState to share their experiences with what they called racism and hateful speech on campus, as well as call for university officials to respond more quickly to racist incidents.