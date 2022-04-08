RCPD arrests Junction City man on Geary County attempted rape warrant

Riley County police on Friday morning arrested a Junction City man who had a Geary County warrant for attempted rape.

Police located Marvin Santell Gatewood Jr., 22, around 12:25 a.m. in the 1100 block of Moro Street. Officers arrested him for attempted rape, attempted aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated burglary, aggravated sexual battery, criminal restraint and battery.

According to court documents, the charges are for an incident that occurred Feb. 6 in Geary County.

Gatewood has been transported to Geary County Jail, and his bond is set at $300,000.