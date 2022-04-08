ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Jonathan Udell, Rose Law Group cannabis department co-chair, talks to New Times about zoning problems plaguing Arizona’s cannabis social equity program

By Featured News
roselawgroupreporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen she was in high school, Arianna Muñoz was charged with possession of narcotics because she was carrying a vape cartridge and a gram of wax concentrate. Despite being a medical marijuana cardholder in 2019, once Muñoz set foot outside a dispensary, she was illegally in possession of narcotics. “That’s the...

roselawgroupreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Atlantic City Press

Push for spending NJ's cannabis money on social justice

As the state gets closer to getting its recreational cannabis market up and running, New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission held a series of hearings seeking input on where to spend the new tax revenue the market will generate. At the South Jersey hearing last week, residents and advocates called...
POLITICS
Cheddar News

NY Seeding Opportunity Initiative Promotes Social Equity in State's Cannabis Industry

In order to qualify for one of the coveted first retail licenses in New York's adult-use cannabis program, you'll have to have a conviction on cannabis-related charges or have an immediate family member who does. It's part of the latest effort by New York lawmakers to create a diverse and inclusive industry — but some advocates still have reservations. Amber Littlejohn, the executive director of the Minority Cannabis Business Association, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss. "We definitely applaud the state of new york, but ultimately the devil will be in the details as to whether or not this actually works out to create equity in the cannabis industry," she said.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
The Independent

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer files lawsuit to overturn state’s unenforced abortion ban

Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has filed a lawsuit to remove a nearly 100-year-old unenforced state law banning abortion, as states prepare for a US Supreme Court ruling that could upend constitutional protections for abortion care.In the coming months, the nation’s high court is expected to rule in a Mississippi case involving a state law banning abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, and the state’s attorneys have pressed the court to dismiss 50-year-old precedent from Roe v Wade, as well as precedent established in a separate case, Planned Parenthood v Casey.“No matter what happens to Roe, I am going...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Cannabis Regulatory Update: Lawmakers Against Marijuana Gifting Parties, New Legalization Efforts In MD, CO & RI

Lawmakers Move Forward With Ban On Organized Cannabis Bazaars. Cannabis "gifting" parties and billboard advertising could soon be banned if the legislation overwhelmingly approved Tuesday by the General Law Committee continues to advance. The bill is now heading to the House floor where if approved, will tighten the perceived loophole...
COLORADO STATE
FOX2Now

Most common jobs 150 years ago in Missouri

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the global economy, the current job market is a hot topic in the news cycle. But while the pandemic itself is, historically, something of an economic aberration, the U.S. economy that we know today has a long and storied history of expansions, recessions, and evolution.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Social Equity#Cannabis#New Times#Arizona Norml#Rose Law Group
The Independent

Oregon sues COVID test company, millions of dollars pocketed

The state of Oregon sued an Illinois-based COVID-19 testing company on Thursday, saying its owners took millions of dollars in federal funds and insurance money for themselves and boasted about buying a mansion and expensive sports cars.Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum sued the Center for Covid Control, or CCC, and its testing partner, Doctors Clinical Laboratory, for deceptively marketing testing services and for violating Oregon’s Unlawful Trade Practices Act. The lawsuit says Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Ali Syed, the married couple who own CCC, had no prior experience in the medical field or medical testing and had run an...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WFXR

Floyd Co. hemp company shares concerns about new cannabis regulation bill

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Efforts to crack down on substances similar to marijuana could have unintended consequences for hemp stores around the Commonwealth. Senate Bill 591 aims to expand the definition of marijuana to include Delta-8. This bill was originally meant to protect children — since kids were reportedly hospitalized after accidentally eating cannabis […]
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
New Jersey 101.5

Rider University launching certificate program for cannabis studies

LAWRENCE — The university that delivered a course in 2020 called Reefer Madness has announced the upcoming launch of a cannabis studies certificate program. Rider University said the online course aims to provide students with the credentials and expertise to enter New Jersey's legal marijuana market. No previous degrees or prerequisites are required in order to sign up, whether you're an undergraduate or continuing learner.
COLLEGES
Click10.com

South Florida university offers cannabis programs

BOCA RATON, Fla. – A local university is offering up several programs geared to help its students succeed in the cannabis business. Florida Atlantic University is offering courses in several areas including cannabis in healthcare, agriculture, law and policy and licensing to sell the product. The programs, which partner...
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

Court Ordered Disgruntled Retirement Community Residents to Stop "Disparag[ing]" Management, Then Reconsidered

From Fellowship Senior Living, Inc. v. Schenk, decided in 2020 by New Jersey trial court judge Yolanda Ciccone, but just posted on Westlaw a few days ago:. By way of background, this suit arises out of the Schenks' failure to pay for monthly residency and other attendant recurring service charges beginning in June 2017 and continuing through October of this year. On March 18, 2010, the Schenks entered into the Residency Agreement with Fellowship by which Fellowship accepted the Schenks as lifecare residents in the Fellowship Village CCRC and agreed to provide them with, among other things, housing, certain healthcare as needed, and certain meals (the "Services").
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy