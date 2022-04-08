ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Waukesha State Bank robbed Friday, alleged suspect taken into custody

By Jeromey Hodsdon - Freeman staff
Greater Milwaukee Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUKESHA – A male in his 60s was taken into custody and transported to the Waukesha County Jail after he allegedly robbed the downtown branch of Waukesha State Bank on Friday morning. According to the Waukesha Police Department, an emergency call for a hold up alarm was received...

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Last Remaining Suspect Arrested In South Florida Real State Scam Affecting Dozens; 2 In Custody

MIAMI(CBSMiami) – The last remaining suspect accused of defrauding dozens of South Floridians in a real estate scam has been taken off the streets. Police said Deinoser Bravo, 47, was arrested Wednesday in Miami. Bravo, along with Yordani Carriles Diaz, 43, who was recently arrested at a Kissimee hotel, and Priscilla Marie Contreras, 32, who turned herself in to police. Bravo had been on the lam for weeks after the story first broke. Priscilla Marie Contreras, Yordani Carriles Diaz, and Deinoser Bravo. (Courtesy: Homestead Police) Police said the suspects pretended to be real estate agents, showing houses and handing out fake contracts The three suspects gave fake leases to as many people as possible before leaving town. “The defendants rented homes out to many people without any legal authority and took their money. So, now these folks are out thousands of dollars and have no place to live,” prosecutors said. The defendants are facing charges for grand theft, organized scheme to defraud and acting as a real estate agent without a license. Victims told CBS4 they’re hopeful they’ll get their money back.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Waukesha County, WI
Waukesha County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ARANSAS PASS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waukesha State Bank
Oxygen

Suspect Allegedly Confesses To Killing Elderly Lover, Encasing Body In Concrete

New details are coming to light in the murder of an elderly man found dead in a concrete-filled bathtub. Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, and Scott Hannon, 34, were arrested on Wednesday following a manhunt that began in Hawaii and ended in California, as previously reported. Now, Baron has allegedly confessed to brutally killing Gary Ruby, 73, at the victim’s upscale Honolulu home, as detailed in court documents obtained by Law&Crime.
HONOLULU, HI
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Greater Milwaukee Today

Bank branches closing across United States, and locally

WAUKESHA — Downtown Waukesha residents may have noticed a few different bank branches throughout downtown Waukesha have closed over the years. According to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC), a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., this is part of a nationwide trend. — Ty Taylor, president and CEO...
WAUKESHA, WI
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man taken into custody after standoff in north Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is in custody after he barricaded himself in a residence in north Columbia on Tuesday morning. Jeff Pitts, public information officer with Columbia police says, detectives with Columbia police were looking for a suspect on the 200 block of Dillon Drive who was wanted for outstanding warrants and multiple connections The post Man taken into custody after standoff in north Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy