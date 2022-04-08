ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX launches Axiom Space Ax-1, first all-private mission to International Space Station

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
 1 day ago
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched Axiom Space’s Ax-1 mission to the International Space Station on Friday.

The Dragon spacecraft lifted off from Kennedy Space Center launchpad 39-A at 11:17 a.m., WFTV reported.

The historic event marks SpaceX’s first private charter flight to the orbiting lab, The Associated Press reported. The four-person crew, including aformer NASA astronaut serving as a chaperone, will spend eight days on the ISS, Space.com reported. The three private citizens paid $55 million each to be part of the mission, The Associated Press reported.

The crew trained for over 1,000 hours to prepare for the mission, according to WFTV.

Visit the Axiom Space Twitter account and Axiom Space for live updates on the mission.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Related
Space.com

Private Ax-1 astronauts on SpaceX capsule to mint NFT artwork in space

The astronauts of the first-ever fully private crewed mission to the International Space Station will commemorate their groundbreaking flight with some digital artwork. The Ax-1 mission, which was organized by Houston company Axiom Space, launched on Friday (April 8) and arrived at the orbiting lab on Saturday morning (April 9). The mission is flying on the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Don’t call them 'space tourists,' says former NASA astronaut commanding private Ax-1 mission

Former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría is about to fly to orbit with three paying passengers — but the trio aren't "space tourists," the veteran spaceflyer stresses. López-Alegría commands Axiom Space's private Ax-1 mission to the International Space Station, which is scheduled to launch on Friday (April 8) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennedy Space Center#Axiom Space#Dragon#Wftv#The Associated Press#Iss#Space Com#Cox Media Group
Daily Mail

NASA postpones Artemis 1 Wet Dress Rehearsal involving its $21 billion mega moon rocket until after the first commercial SpaceX crew launch for the ISS on Friday

The wet dress rehearsal for NASA's Artemis 1 mission won't happen until this weekend at the earliest, after a glitch caused it to be called off on Monday. This is the final test of the giant moon rocket SLS, before it puts an uncrewed Orion capsule into space, and sends it on a journey to the moon and back this summer.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BGR.com

Watch Axiom 1 take four people to space in the first private ISS flight

We’ve reached a momentous occasion in the journey to commercial space travel. Today, Axiom Space and SpaceX launched Axiom 1, the first private ISS flight. The flight, which includes the world’s first all-private astronaut team, took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center this morning around 11:17 AM EDT. It’s a historic moment for space travel, and yet another milestone in Axiom Space’s mission to commercialize space travel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
People

Liftoff! Return to Space Trailer Follows Elon Musk's First SpaceX Human Rocket Launch — Watch

Netflix is taking viewers to the skies. PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer for Return to Space, a documentary film from Oscar-winning directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin "covering the inspirational rise of SpaceX and Elon Musk's two-decade effort to resurrect America's space travel ambitions," according to an official synopsis.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

New launch date for Axiom, the private ISS trip, caps a hectic week for space exploration

A private company will be sending a mission to the International Space Station for the first time. At least, it will eventually. On Friday, the company behind the project announced another delay. Startup Axiom Space and launch partner SpaceX "are now targeting no earlier than April 3" to launch the mission. The launch was initially slated for last October.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WGAU

Air traffic controllers' protest delays flights in Warsaw

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Air travel authorities in Poland are warning travellers of possible flight delays and cancellations at Warsaw’s airport due to a protest and some flight controllers quitting their jobs. The protest is in reaction to changes made in January to the functioning of...
WORLD
scitechdaily.com

NASA SpaceX Crew-4 Astronauts Enter Quarantine for Mission to Space Station

NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, and Jessica Watkins, and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, entered their official quarantine period beginning Thursday, April 7, in preparation for their flight to the International Space Station on NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 mission. The process of flight crew health stabilization is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WGAU

