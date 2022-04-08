Waukesha Noon Rotary Club celebrates 100 years, March 30, 2022

JACKSON — The Jackson Police Department announced the winners of their third annual Snowman or Whatever competition on Friday. Sophie Olson from Jackson won the Most Votes category of the competition; Kinsley Faber from West Bend was selected by Jackson Police Chief Ryan Vossekuil as the winner of the Chief’s Choice category; Zoey and Mia Unti from Jackson were selected by the family of Jocelyn Hampel as the winners of the Jocelyn’s Choice category; Lily Junek from the Town of Jackson won the Friends of Jackson competition; and Landyn, Bricyn and Rowyn Doleschy won the Luck of the Draw category of the competition.

JACKSON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO