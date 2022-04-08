ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Waukesha Noon Rotary Club celebrates 100 years, March 30, 2022

By Photos courtesy of Pete Bosch
Greater Milwaukee Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUKESHA — The Waukesha Noon Rotary Club has been fulfilling its mission...

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Rotary Club Celebrates 100 Years with "Service Above Self" Display

A local Rotary Club is celebrating 100 years of service. The Endicott Rotary Club has a display featuring memorabilia from the past century. The display is in the front window of the Endicott History and Heritage Center. Some of the items include Thomas MacClary's Paul Harris Fellow, 200 flags, and...
ENDICOTT, NY
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Woman’s Club Celebrates 125 Years Of Service

The Naperville Woman’s Club started with what you might call a novel idea. It sprang from a literary society for prominent Naperville women in the late 1800’s. “It was a literary club, because when it was founded in 1897, the Greater Federation of Woman’s Clubs, which we are a member of, that was part of what their platform was: getting women to educate themselves to be more involved in literature and history,” said Naperville Woman’s Club historian Melody Coleman.
NAPERVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Waukesha, WI
Society
City
Waukesha, WI
Lima News

Lima Rotary Club to hear about Harding presidential sites

LIMA — Sherry Hall, site manager of the Harding Presidential Sites, will be the guest speaker at the Lima Rotary Club at noon Monday, March 21. The meeting will be held in the North Hall of the Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima. The Warren G. Harding...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Lima Noon Sertoma holds service club meeting

LIMA — Lima Noon Sertoma Club will meet 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 24 at the new Mercy Health Graduate Medical Education Building, 751 W. Market St., Lima. To attend a meeting or to become a member contact a Sertoma Member or Jenny Holtsberry at 567-242-0382.
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Greater Milwaukee Today

Tommy’s Express Car Wash announces details of West Bend site

WEST BEND — On Thursday, Tommy’s Express Car Wash announced their commitment to building a new location in West Bend, according to a press release from the company. The new car wash will be located at 2110 W. Washington St. at the site of the former West Bend Wash.
WEST BEND, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Winners of Jackson's Snowman or Whatever contest announced

JACKSON — The Jackson Police Department announced the winners of their third annual Snowman or Whatever competition on Friday. Sophie Olson from Jackson won the Most Votes category of the competition; Kinsley Faber from West Bend was selected by Jackson Police Chief Ryan Vossekuil as the winner of the Chief’s Choice category; Zoey and Mia Unti from Jackson were selected by the family of Jocelyn Hampel as the winners of the Jocelyn’s Choice category; Lily Junek from the Town of Jackson won the Friends of Jackson competition; and Landyn, Bricyn and Rowyn Doleschy won the Luck of the Draw category of the competition.
JACKSON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Town of Grafton event space, bed and breakfast to be considered

GRAFTON — A local resident in the town of Grafton is hoping to convert some of his property to business ventures, as he will go the Plan Commission this week for permits to establish an event space and bed and breakfast. Bryan Gore has three public hearings on the...
GRAFTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy