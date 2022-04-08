‘I need to get the demons out of her’: Man accused of stabbing toddler 11 times

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas man is facing attempted murder charges after police say he attacked a 3-year-old girl eating dinner.

A witness told police the little girl was eating dinner in an east Las Vegas home when Alan Wilson came up behind her and began stabbing the child’s right side, WEAU reported. Wilson is related to the victim.

According to police, when a family member stepped in to try to stop the attack, Wilson said, “I need to get the demons out of her. I need to save her,” WEAU reported.

The 3-year-old was stabbed seven times in the back, as well as in the armpit, hand, and arm, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. The child’s kidney and spleen were damaged, and she required multiple surgeries as a result.

Police were able to arrest Alan Wilson within an hour of the stabbing by tracking his cellphone, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Doctors said the victim will need more surgeries in the future, WEAU reported.

