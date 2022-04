By a unanimous vote, the Klein ISD Board of Trustees passed a measure to place a bond referendum comprising four propositions on the upcoming May 7, 2022, ballot. Proposition D would provide updated training and competition spaces for student-athletes and students showcasing their talents in the arts that are comparable to those in neighboring districts. It would provide $75.2 million for a new district stadium along with renovations to the 55-year-old Klein Memorial Stadium complex.

KLEIN, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO