ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Berkeley Talks: Sociologist Harry Edwards on sport in society

By Public Affairs
Berkeleyan Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow Berkeley Talks, a Berkeley News podcast that features lectures and conversations at UC Berkeley. Review us on Apple Podcasts. In Berkeley Talks episode 138, Harry Edwards, a renowned sports activist and UC Berkeley professor...

news.berkeley.edu

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Royal Society of Chemistry report says racism 'pervasive'

Of the 575 chemistry professors in the UK, just one is black. In the 15 years Robert Mokaya has been a professor at Nottingham university, he has had all his applications for funding for research projects turned down by Britain's main chemistry funding body, now called the UK Research and Innovation agency.
SOCIETY
Futurity

How does gender diversity shape history research?

Researchers are using big data to determine the potential impact of demographic diversity on new knowledge in the field of history. Diverse teams are often associated with rapid discovery, yet few studies have examined whether and to what extent diversity in demographics, such as an individual’s gender and race, leads to new ideas and knowledge. “These questions are part of a longstanding discussion in the research community concerning who creates knowledge and the knowledge produced,” says Londa Schiebinger, professor of history of science at Stanford University.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkeley, CA
Society
Local
California Society
City
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Cheddar News

Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Alicia Garza on Building Power With Black Futures Lab

Alicia Garza joined Cheddar News to talk about the Black Futures Lab where serves as founder and principal. The non-profit organization seeks to develop grassroots power in the Black community with projects like the Black Census, which takes into account the granular experiences of the demographic. "What we know about Black folks and the reason that we decided to focus on black communities again, it's because we're being left out and left behind their stories being told about us without our input and without our shaping," she said. "If we want a robust democracy in this country, we have to change that equation." Garza also touched on issues around voter suppression and the midterm elections.
ADVOCACY
TechCrunch

College students and recent grads: Grab a $45 pass to TC Sessions: Climate 2022

It will take a massive effort from visionary thinkers, makers and investors across all industries to stop, and then reverse, the toll of climate change on our planet. We need to foster a deep bench of those visionaries to continue this critical work, which means we’re committed to keeping this event affordable for students.
COLLEGES
ScienceBlog.com

Leveraging science and technology against the world’s top problems

Looking back on nearly a half-century at MIT, Richard K. Lester, associate provost and Japan Steel Industry Professor, sees a “somewhat eccentric professional trajectory.”. But while his path has been irregular, there has been a clearly defined through line, Lester says: the emergence of new science and new technologies, the potential of these developments to shake up the status quo and address some of society’s most consequential problems, and what the outcomes might mean for America’s place in the world.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Systemic environmental racism exposed

A short window of opportunity during the COVID-19 economic shutdown provides striking evidence of environmental disparity. At a time when environmental justice advances as a field, precisely assessing the disproportionate impact of pollutant emissions on communities of colour has proven difficult because exposure to pollution is strongly correlated with socioeconomic variables. Communities of colour is a commonly used term in the United States to describe Black, Latinx, Asian and Indigenous communities. Under normal conditions, the long history of institutional racism couched in legal discrimination limiting access to housing, and an overrepresentation of polluting enterprises operating in or near communities of colour cannot be disentangled from the polluting impact of the local economy. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic opened a unique and valuable research opportunity to study what happens in terms of pollution exposure when turning the state economy 'off'. Writing in Nature Sustainability, Richard Bluhm and colleagues1 report how they innovatively took advantage of the strict COVID-19 economic shutdown in California to separate the confounding effects of socioeconomic factors from pollution. Their analysis shows that the everyday functioning of the economy as a whole, not just local conditions, contributes to the disproportionate impact of pollution on communities of colour in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Berkeley#Sociology#Apartheid#Berkeley Talks#Berkeley News#Apple Podcasts#Issi#Cal Athletics
BBC

Shock result in particle experiment could spark physics revolution

Scientists just outside Chicago have found that the mass of a sub-atomic particle is not what it should be. The measurement is the first conclusive experimental result that is at odds with one of the most important and successful theories of modern physics. The team has found that the particle,...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Can AI Reveal Why Languages Change Over Time?

The way we speak today isn’t the way that people talked thousands—or even hundreds—of years ago. William Shakespeare’s line, “to thine own self be true,” is today’s “be yourself.” New speakers, ideas, and technologies all seem to play a role in shifting the ways we communicate with each other, but linguists don’t always agree on how and why languages change. Now, a new study of American Sign Language adds support to one potential reason: sometimes, we just want to make our lives a little easier.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
Country
South Africa
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy