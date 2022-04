The Statesman Capitol 10,000, the largest 10K race in Texas, returns in-person to Austin on Sunday following a three-year hiatus due to weather and COVID cancellations. Many road closures around downtown Austin will be in effect as an expected 15,000 runners hit the streets for the race, which begins on the Ann Richards Bridge and ends on West Riverside Drive at Vic Mathias Shores. The race starts at 8 a.m.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO