Scientists in England say they’ve found a new way to relieve anxiety. They’ve developed a pillow that breathes when you hug it. When it comes to stressful situations, taking college exams ranks right up there. So, the University of Bristol was the perfect setting for British researchers to test the new anti-anxiety device. “What we got them to do was a maths test. So, we had them do some sequencing of numbers, some of which were impossible, so we really ramped up the level of anxiety,” says Dr. Christopher Kent, an associate professor at the University of Bristol.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 24 DAYS AGO