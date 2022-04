The Houston Texans made headlines once again across the NFL. This time, instead of a league altering trade, it was due to an extension for star wideout Brandin Cooks. Since arriving in Houston during the 2020 offseason, all Cooks has done is produce for the Texans. He had 1,150 yards and six touchdowns during a historic season for former quarterback Deshaun Watson and somehow repeated the performance in 2021 with 1,037 yards and six touchdowns playing with Davis Mills and Tyrod Taylor the past season.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO