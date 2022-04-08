ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Royal Caribbean Readies the Next Biggest Cruise Ship in the World

By Daniel Kline
 2 days ago

Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report has embraced the idea that bigger is better — at least when it comes to its latest cruise ships.

The cruise line just introduced its latest ship, Wonder of the Seas, which it seized from its sister ship, Symphony of the Seas.

And while being the biggest – 236,857 gross tons with 18 decks and accommodations for 5,734 guests at double occupancy (nearly 7,000 at full capacity) – counts as a claim to fame, it's what's in the ship that actually matters.

Wonder of the Seas offers the trademark Oasis-class neighborhoods which include the outdoor "Central Park," an indoor carousel, the first edition of the company's southern-themed Mason Jar restaurant, Royal Caribbean's first-ever suites-only neighborhood, the tallest water slide at sea, a robot bar, another bar that cantilevers over the ocean, and many more things.

Nobody books the big ships like Wonder of the Seas or Carnival's (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report Mardi Gras simply for their size, they book because every square foot on these mega-ships has been thought out carefully.

Now, Royal Caribbean has a plan to go even bigger with its latest Oasis-class ship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xkKrI_0f3fJy1a00
Image source: Royal Caribbean.

Meet Royal Caribbean's New Biggest Ship in the World

Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report have opted to concede the title of largest ship to Royal Caribbean.

Neither company has a ship in the works that might take the crown and its next ship, Carnival Celebration will be a near-twin of Mardi Gras (with its own theming tweaks).

Royal Caribbean has played it close to the vest with details on its next Oasis-call ship, the sixth in that line. The company had not even shared the ships name which it picked from 25 ideas it trademarked last year.

Now, however, the name has been settled upon and the next largest ship in the world will be called "Utopia of the Seas."

"Currently, Utopia of the Seas is scheduled to make its debut in mid-2024, at which point it will take the throne as the largest cruise ship in the world," Cruise Critic reported.

"Details on where, when, or how long we can expect sailings on Utopia to be are still under wraps, so stay tuned. What we do know is that this massive cruise ship will hold just shy of 10,000 passengers and crew."

Construction on the ship has already begun in St. Nazaire, France, at the Chantiers de L’Atlantique shipyard. Building the new cruise ship will take roughly 30 months.

A New Kind of Cruise Ship Power

While Utopia of the Seas will likely have its own signature entertainment venues, restaurants, and shows, the most exciting part of the ship might be what's under the hood so to speak.

Royal Caribbean noted that its new ship will be part of its transition to cleaner energy.

"By introducing the first LNG-powered Oasis Class ship, the cruise line will take yet another step toward a clean-energy future after its first LNG ship, Icon of the Seas, debuts in fall 2023," said in a statement.

"The use of the cleanest fossil fuel available to cruise ships today and additional environmentally friendly applications onboard Utopia will boost energy efficiencies and further reduce emissions overall," the company said.

Icon of the Seas is currently being built and it's the first ship of its class, but it will be smaller than Utopia of the Seas.

Larger ships have some limits on which ports they can dock in. In many ways that makes the ship, not where it's stopping the destination.

“On the sixth Oasis Class ship, vacationers can look forward to the signature combination of Royal Caribbean experiences and many brand-new adventures that has and will continue to make the Oasis class of ships the ultimate vacation for guests of all ages,” President Michael Bayley shared.

In the cruise world, however, bragging rights do matter as passengers seek out the newest (and the biggest) ships not just due to their size but because they offer so many entertainment, dining, and relaxation options.

