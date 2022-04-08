ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Key to success of drug-resistant bacteria

Science Daily
 4 days ago

Researchers have uncovered how Gram-negative bacteria -- which cause a variety of drug-resistant infections -- build their protective outer layer, which could lead to more effective treatments. FULL STORY. Researchers have discovered how Gram-negative bacteria -- which cause drug-resistant pneumonia, bloodstream infections, and surgical site infections in hospitalized patients...

www.sciencedaily.com

MedicalXpress

Key antiviral treatment for COVID-19 still effective despite resistance fears

An antiviral drug used to treat SARS-CoV-2 remains effective against the newest variants of the evolving virus, according to Rutgers researchers. The study, published in the journal Cell Research, is one of the first to explore the full extent of SARS-CoV-2 mutations. Researchers concluded that the Pfizer antiviral drug Paxlovid...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study identifies drug-resistant tuberculosis strains spreading in Moldova

Public health experts are getting a better picture of drug-resistant tuberculosis in Moldova, thanks to the efforts of a coalition of researchers from across the world led by scientists at the Yale School of Public Health. In a recent study published in PLOS Medicine, the team of scientists used new...
WORLD
Science Daily

Engineered bacteria could help protect 'good' gut microbes from antibiotics

Antibiotics are life-saving drugs, but they can also harm the beneficial microbes that live in the human gut. Following antibiotic treatment, some patients are at risk of developing inflammation or opportunistic infections such as Clostridiodes difficile. Indiscriminate use of antibiotics on gut microbes can also contribute to the spread of resistance to the drugs.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gram Negative Bacteria#Drugs#Phd
MedicalXpress

Engineering an 'invisible cloak' for bacteria to deliver drugs to tumors

Columbia Engineering researchers report that they have developed a "cloaking" system that temporarily hides therapeutic bacteria from immune systems, enabling them to more effectively deliver drugs to tumors and kill cancer cells in mice. By manipulating the microbes' DNA, they programmed gene circuits that control the bacteria surface, building a molecular "cloak'' that encapsulates the bacteria.
CANCER
Science Daily

How T cell-derived interleukin-22 promotes antibacterial defense of colonic crypts

Intestinal epithelial cells line the inner wall of the gut, creating a barrier to dangerous bacteria like enteropathogenic E. colithat seek to attach and efface that barrier, causing diarrhea. Such pathogens pose significant risks to human health and cause infant death in developing countries. In a study published in the...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Researchers discover new neurodevelopmental disorder

Australian researchers have discovered a new neurodevelopmental disorder after uncovering its link to a tumor suppressor gene. The international research collaboration, led by the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and published in the American Journal of Human Genetics, has linked a recognised tumor suppressor gene to a new neurodevelopmental syndrome, ending the diagnostic journey for 32 families around the world.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Human Lung Chip reveals the effects of breathing motions on lung immune responses

Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard. The average person will take more than 600 million breaths over the course of their life. Every breath stretches the lungs' tissues with each inhale and relaxes them with each exhale. The mere motions of breathing are known to influence vital functions of the lungs, including their development in babies, the production of air-exchange-enhancing fluid on their inner surfaces, and maintenance of healthy tissue structure. Now, new research from the Wyss Institute at Harvard University has revealed that this constant pattern of stretching and relaxing does even more -- it generates immune responses against invading viruses.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Science Daily

Epigenetic treatments: New allies for chemotherapies?

Though chemotherapies are effective in some patients, tumour cells may acquire tolerance to these treatments. In other words, cells adapt to chemotherapy so they can survive. A new study delivers promising results on epigenetic mechanisms that regulate gene expression. FULL STORY. If genetics is interested in gene sequencing, epigenetics studies...
CANCER
Nature.com

Systematic identification of biomarker-driven drug combinations to overcome resistance

The ability to understand and predict variable responses to therapeutic agents may improve outcomes in patients with cancer. We hypothesized that the basal gene-transcription state of cancer cell lines, coupled with cell viability profiles of small molecules, might be leveraged to nominate specific mechanisms of intrinsic resistance and to predict drug combinations that overcome resistance. We analyzed 564,424 sensitivity profiles to identify candidate gene"“compound pairs, and validated nine such relationships. We determined the mechanism of a novel relationship, in which expression of the serine hydrolase enzymes monoacylglycerol lipase (MGLL) or carboxylesterase"‰1 (CES1) confers resistance to the histone lysine demethylase inhibitor GSK-J4 by direct enzymatic modification. Insensitive cell lines could be sensitized to GSK-J4 by inhibition or gene knockout. These analytical and mechanistic studies highlight the potential of integrating gene-expression features with small-molecule response to identify patient populations that are likely to benefit from treatment, to nominate rational candidates for combinations and to provide insights into mechanisms of action.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Old skins cells reprogrammed to regain youthful function

Scientists have developed a new technique for rejuvenating skin cells. This technique has allowed researchers to rewind the cellular biological clock by around 30 years according to molecular measures, significantly longer than previous reprogramming methods. The partially rejuvenated cells showed signs of behaving more like youthful cells in experiments simulating a skin wound. This research, although in early stages, could eventually have implications for regenerative medicine, especially if it can be replicated in other cell types.
SHINYA YAMANAKA
Science Daily

Insights into the dynamic ultrastructure of the heart

What happens below the cellular level when the heart contracts and relaxes has long been unexplored. Thanks to new ultra-high-resolution electron microscopy techniques, scientists can now watch the heart beating -- almost at a molecular level. FULL STORY. What happens below the cellular level when the heart contracts and relaxes...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Decoy particles trick coronavirus as it evolves

They might look like cells and act like cells. But a new potential COVID-19 treatment is actually a cleverly disguised trickster, which attracts viruses and binds them, rendering them inactive. As the ever-evolving SARS-CoV-2 virus begins to evade once promising treatments, such as monoclonal antibody therapies, researchers have become more...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Nanotechnology research: Faster, cheaper COVID tests

A nanotechnology research group entered the race to develop a rapid test for COVID-19 in August 2020, running experiments on a new sensor for an American manufacturing company. The group tested nanotechnology-based optical sensors designed for COVID-19 detection and saw the potential for their home-grown technology. FULL STORY. A University...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Science Daily

Researchers identify potential new treatment for metabolic syndrome

Source: University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. Metabolic syndrome increases a person's risk for diabetes, heart disease, and stroke, and includes conditions such as obesity, high blood pressure and high blood sugar. In a recent mouse-model study, researchers have furthered their progress to develop a drug to treat metabolic syndrome by identifying a receptor that controls appetite and body weight.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Science Daily

New approach for delivery of anti-HIV antibody therapy shows promise in phase I clinical trial

Since the first reports of HIV infection in the early 1980s, multiple clinical trials have tested potential vaccines against the virus, but unfortunately, HIV has numerous defense mechanisms that prevent a person's immune system from mounting an effective response following HIV vaccination. An alternative anti-HIV strategy called Vectored ImmunoProphylaxis (VIP) designed by researchers at the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) involves an adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector to deliver instructions to muscle cells to pump out antibodies that block the virus. The strategy recently generated promising results in a phase I clinical trial that was conducted by the National Institutes of Health and is published in Nature Medicine.
CANCER
Science Daily

SARS-CoV-2: Neutralization of BA.1 and BA.2 by therapeutic monoclonal antibodies

The SARS-CoV-2 Omicron BA.1 sublineage has been supplanted in many countries by the BA.2 sublineage. Although Omicron is responsible for less severe forms in the general population, immunocompromised people are still at higher risk of developing severe forms of COVID-19. Several monoclonal antibodies are currently available in clinical practice as a preventive treatment for these patients. Scientists from the Institut Pasteur, the CNRS, the Vaccine Research Institute (VRI), in collaboration with Orléans Regional Hospital, the Paris Public Hospital Network (AP-HP), KU Leuven (the Catholic University of Leuven) and Université Paris Cité, studied the sensitivity of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 to nine monoclonal antibodies, some of which are used in pre-exposure prophylaxis in immunocompromised individuals. The scientists showed a loss of neutralizing activity against BA.1 and BA.2 in people treated with two antibody cocktails (Ronapreve® or Evusheld®). These findings were published in Nature Medicine on March 23, 2022.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Some gut viruses promote intestinal health, while others contribute to inflammatory bowel disease

The findings suggest that patients with inflammatory bowel might benefit from therapies that replace disease-driving intestinal viruses with health-promoting viruses. Research in recent years has demonstrated the diverse roles that gut bacteria can play in health and disease, but what about contributions from viruses, which, like bacteria, perpetually reside within the human intestine? New research published in Science Immunology and led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) indicates that imbalances in the intestine's viral community -- called the virome -- may promote inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

