GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The 1.1-million-acre expanse of flora and fauna that is the New Jersey Pine Barrens was on display at Stockton’s campus this weekend. The 15th annual Lines on the Pines took place inside the school’s Campus Center on Sunday. About 1,500 people gathered for the free event to celebrate the history and culture of the New Jersey Pine Barrens, mingling with the nearly 100 local artists, writers and historians who came to honor the region.

STOCKTON, NJ ・ 29 DAYS AGO