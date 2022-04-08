ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Could America adopt a 4-day workweek? 38 US, Canadian companies join pilot program

By Kelly Hayes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe idea of a shortened, four-day workweek has gained traction in recent years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic which dramatically shifted how companies operate and presented a broad reevaluation of work-life balance. Now, more than three dozen companies in the U.S. and Canada are trying it out as part...

