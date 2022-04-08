CD14 positive cells accelerate hematopoietic stem cell engraftment

The immunomodulatory effects of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) on macrophages have been reported, however, the underlying mechanism remains unknown. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate the anti-inflammatory effects of MSCs on lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-stimulated macrophages and the subsequent downregulation of their inflammatory mediators. Macrophages were treated with conditioned media from MSCs, without a subsequent change of MSCs responding to the inflammation state. This study also evaluated whether the interleukin (IL) 4 stimulation of MSCs can improve their anti-inflammatory effects. Results demonstrated that the MSC-conditioned medium (MSC-CM) stimulated with IL4 significantly inhibited inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS) and cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) protein expression of LPS-activated macrophages. MSC-CM treatment inhibited the mRNA transcription of the cytokines IL1Î² and IL6, the chemokines C"“C motif ligand (CCL) 2, CCL3, CCL4, and CCL5, and the chemokine receptors CCR2 and CCR5, in LPS-stimulated macrophages. As revealed through western blot and immunofluorescence analyses, the phosphorylation of p38, JNK, and ERK MAPKs, as well as phosphorylation of NF-ÎºB in stimulated macrophages, were also inhibited by the MSC-CM. Further, more potent anti-inflammatory effects were observed with the IL4-stimulated cells, compared with those observed with the non-stimulated cells. The MSC-CM demonstrated a potent anti-inflammatory effect on LPS-activated macrophages, while the IL4 stimulation improved this effect. These findings indicate that MSCs could exert anti-inflammatory effects on macrophages, and may be considered as a therapeutic agent in inflammation treatment.

