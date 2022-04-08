ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

CD14 positive cells accelerate hematopoietic stem cell engraftment

By Alice Pievani
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe improvement of hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell (HSPC) engraftment remains a high-priority goal when limited cell doses are available, such as in cord blood (CB) transplantation and HSC gene therapy. We observed that monocytes are highly effective at improving the engraftment of both CB-CD34+ and lentivirus-transfected CD34+ cells in a...

Futurity

Can a stem cell patch treat macular degeneration?

Researchers have shown that a stem cell-derived retinal patch survived two years post-implantation, and worked without triggering immune rejection. “What really makes us excited is that there is some strong evidence to show that the cells are still there two years after implantation and they’re still functional,” says study coauthor Mohamed Faynus, a graduate student researcher in the lab of stem cell biologist Dennis O. Clegg, and coauthor of the paper in Stem Cell Reports.
HEALTH
Nature.com

UPF1 contributes to the maintenance of endometrial cancer stem cell phenotype by stabilizing LINC00963

Endometrial cancer stem cells (ECSCs) play a vital role in endometrial cancer (EC) metastasis, relapse, and chemoresistance. However, the molecular mechanisms that sustain ECSCs remain elusive. Here, we showed that the expression of UPF1 was upregulated in EC tissues and ECSCs and correlated with poor clinicopathological characteristics. UPF1 silencing suppressed ECSC hallmarks, such as sphere formation ability, carboplatin resistance, migration and invasion, and cell cycle progression. UPF1 regulated the behavior and fate of ECSCs by stabilizing LINC00963. LINC00963 further shares the same miRNA response element with the core transcription factor SOX2 and relieved the suppression of SOX2 by miR-508-5p in self-renewing ECSCs. Notably, inhibition of UPF1 and LINC00963 in combination severely impaired the in vivo tumorigenic potential of ECSCs. We demonstrate that the UPF1/LINC00963/miR-508-5p/SOX2 axis has potential value in modulating ECSC maintenance, chemoresistance, and tumorigenesis in EC, which highlights a novel promising target for EC treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Lepr mesenchymal cells sense diet to modulate intestinal stem/progenitor cells via Leptin"“Igf1 axis

Diet can impact on gut health and disease by modulating intestinal stem cells (ISCs). However, it is largely unknown if and how the ISC niche responds to diet and influences ISC function. Here, we demonstrate that Lepr+ mesenchymal cells (MCs) surrounding intestinal crypts sense diet change and provide a novel niche signal to maintain ISC and progenitor cell proliferation. The abundance of these MCs increases upon administration of a high-fat diet (HFD) but dramatically decreases upon fasting. Depletion of Lepr+ MCs resulted in fewer intestinal stem/progenitor cells, compromised the architecture of crypt"“villus axis and impaired intestinal regeneration. Furthermore, we showed that IGF1 secreted by Lepr+ MCs is an important effector that promotes proliferation of ISCs and progenitor cells in the intestinal crypt. We conclude that Lepr+ MCs sense diet alterations and, in turn, modulate intestinal stem/progenitor cell function via a stromal IGF1"“epithelial IGF1R axis. These findings reveal that Lepr+ MCs are important mediators linking systemic diet changes to local ISC function and might serve as a novel therapeutic target for gut diseases.
CHINA
Nature.com

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and cellular therapies for autoimmune diseases (Taylor & Francis eBooks, ISBN 9781138558557, 2021, 686 Pages; Richard Burt, Dominique Farge, Riccardo Saccardi, Milton Ruiz and John Snowden, editors)

On behalf of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT) Autoimmune Diseases Working Party (ADWP) Over the past 25 years, the utilization of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) specifically for the treatment of autoimmune diseases has gradually evolved from an initial state of 'salvage therapy' for severely affected patients towards a 'standard procedure' for selected patients in the major indications multiple sclerosis (MS) and systemic sclerosis (SSc). The recently published book entitled 'Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation and Cellular Therapies for Autoimmune Diseases' now summarizes all recent developments and achievements in the area and provides the evidence and state-of-the-art of HSCT and emerging cellular therapies. The selected topics comprehensively highlight all relevant aspects of the procedures. The book was developed under the direction of Richard Burt from the Northwestern University, Chicago, one of pioneers and most eminent leaders in the field, in collaboration with the co-editors Dominique Farge, Milton A Ruiz, Riccardo Saccardi and John A Snowden. The book will attract a broad readership, particularly clinical scientists, clinicians and fellows dedicated to HSCT, both from a hematologic or autoimmune disease perspective.
SCIENCE
Western Iowa Today

Researchers Trying To Make Blood Stem Cells From Zebrafish

(Ames, IA) — Iowa State University researchers are studying the production of blood stem cells in zebrafish in hopes of eventually growing cells to fight diseases like cancer and anemia in humans. I-S-U’s Raquel Espin Palazon says she’s found inflammatory signals from cells — triggered by illness or an injury — which could be the missing ingredient to generate usable blood stem cells in a lab. Finding a matching human donor to transplant healthy stem cells, which are formed in embryos, is extremely hard. The team will start by studying zebrafish because their embryos develop externally and are transparent, plus, they share more than 70-percent of their genes with humans.
AMES, IA
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Impact of maintenance therapy post autologous stem cell transplantation for multiple myeloma in early and delayed transplant

Based on phase 3 trials, maintenance therapy after autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) has become the standard of care in multiple myeloma (MM). We examined the trends in maintenance therapy in a large group of patients (2530) transplanted at a single institution over two decades. Majority (n"‰="‰1958; 77%) had an ASCT within 12 months of diagnosis (early ASCT). Maintenance was employed in 39% of the patients; 42% among early ASCT and 30.5% among delayed ASCT. Most common maintenance approach was an IMiD (61%), followed by a PI (31%), or a PI"‰+"‰IMiD (4%). Patients with high-risk FISH received PI-based maintenance more frequently. The PFS was superior with maintenance (36 vs. 22 months, p"‰<"‰0.001); 37 vs. 25 months for early ASCT (p"‰<"‰0.001) and 29 vs. 17 months for delayed ASCT (p"‰="‰0.0008). OS from ASCT was higher with maintenance for the whole cohort at 93 vs. 73 months (p"‰<"‰0.001). OS from diagnosis was also better for the whole cohort with maintenance therapy, 112 vs. 93 months (p"‰<"‰0.001). The improvement in PFS and OS was seen in high-risk and standard risk disease. The experience with maintenance therapy post ASCT for myeloma in a non-clinical trial setting confirms the findings from the phase 3 trials.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Sizing up beta cells made from stem cells

A thorough study of lab-made pancreatic beta cells reveals their differences from primary cells. The ability to generate pancreatic beta cells from pluripotent stem cells is a long-sought goal that promises to provide an unlimited source of cells for treating people with diabetes. Differentiation methods1,2 reported in 2014 showed the potential of the approach, but the resulting cells did not fully recapitulate the defining feature of mature beta cells: regulated secretion of insulin in response to glucose. Despite steady technical improvements since then, the stem cell"“derived beta cells (SC-beta cells) that can be produced today are still physiologically and transcriptionally different from primary beta cells3,4,5. Writing in Nature Biotechnology, Balboa, Barsby, Lithovius et al.6 present a modified differentiation protocol and comprehensive physiological and molecular analyses to benchmark SC-beta cells against primary beta cells. This work offers an important resource as it highlights critical aspects of glucose-stimulated insulin secretion in which SC-beta cells differ from their primary counterparts.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Ex vivo generated human T-lymphoid progenitors as a tool to accelerate immune reconstitution after partially HLA compatible hematopoietic stem cell transplantation or after gene therapy

In this article the author Chantal Lagresle-Peyrou was missing. Biotherapy Clinical Investigation Center, Groupe Hospitalier Universitaire Ouest, INSERM CIC 1416, Assistance Publique-HÃ´pitaux de Paris, Paris, France. Isabelle AndrÃ©,Â Laura Simons,Â Kuiying Ma,Â Ranjita Devi Moirangthem,Â Jean-SÃ©bastien Diana,Â Elisa Magrin,Â ChloÃ© Couzin,Â Alessandra Magnani,Â Chantal Lagresle-PeyrouÂ &Â Marina Cavazzana...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Rolling back of human pluripotent stem cells to an 8-cell embryo-like stage

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Abstract. Upon fertilization, the quiescent zygote experiences a burst...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Anti-inflammatory effects of mesenchymal stem cell-conditioned media inhibited macrophages activation in vitro

The immunomodulatory effects of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) on macrophages have been reported, however, the underlying mechanism remains unknown. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate the anti-inflammatory effects of MSCs on lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-stimulated macrophages and the subsequent downregulation of their inflammatory mediators. Macrophages were treated with conditioned media from MSCs, without a subsequent change of MSCs responding to the inflammation state. This study also evaluated whether the interleukin (IL) 4 stimulation of MSCs can improve their anti-inflammatory effects. Results demonstrated that the MSC-conditioned medium (MSC-CM) stimulated with IL4 significantly inhibited inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS) and cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) protein expression of LPS-activated macrophages. MSC-CM treatment inhibited the mRNA transcription of the cytokines IL1Î² and IL6, the chemokines C"“C motif ligand (CCL) 2, CCL3, CCL4, and CCL5, and the chemokine receptors CCR2 and CCR5, in LPS-stimulated macrophages. As revealed through western blot and immunofluorescence analyses, the phosphorylation of p38, JNK, and ERK MAPKs, as well as phosphorylation of NF-ÎºB in stimulated macrophages, were also inhibited by the MSC-CM. Further, more potent anti-inflammatory effects were observed with the IL4-stimulated cells, compared with those observed with the non-stimulated cells. The MSC-CM demonstrated a potent anti-inflammatory effect on LPS-activated macrophages, while the IL4 stimulation improved this effect. These findings indicate that MSCs could exert anti-inflammatory effects on macrophages, and may be considered as a therapeutic agent in inflammation treatment.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation for myeloma patients with hepatitis B virus or hepatitis C virus in the era of novel agents

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. Data availability. Datasets from the Transplant Registry Unified Management Program database are not...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Stem cell secrets allow researchers to revamp reprogramming

Researchers from the Babraham Institute's Epigenetics research program have been able to learn more about naïve stem cell reprogramming following a genome wide functional screen. Their research, published today in Science Advances, describes the critical regulators of reprogramming and offers opportunities for a more efficient, faster way to generate human naïve pluripotent stem cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hypoxia-induced GLT8D1 promotes glioma stem cell maintenance by inhibiting CD133 degradation through N-linked glycosylation

Gliomas are the most aggressive primary brain tumors. However, no significant improvement in survival has been achieved with the addition of temozolomide (TMZ) or radiation as initial therapy, although many clinical efforts have been carried out to target various signaling pathways or putative driver mutations. Here, we report that glycosyltransferase 8 domain containing 1 (GLT8D1), induced by HIF-1Î± under a hypoxic niche, significantly correlates with a higher grade of glioma, and a worse clinical outcome. Depletion of GLT8D1 inhibits self-renewal of glioma stem cell (GSC) in vitro and represses tumor growth in glioma mouse models. GLT8D1 knockdown promotes cell cycle arrest at G2/M phase and cellular apoptosis with or without TMZ treatment. We reveal that GLT8D1 impedes CD133 degradation through the endosomal-lysosomal pathway by N-linked glycosylation and protein-protein interaction. Directly blocking the GLT8D1/CD133 complex formation by CD133N1~108 (referred to as FECD133), or inhibiting GLT8D1 expression by lercanidipine, suppresses Wnt/Î²-catenin signaling dependent tumorigenesis both in vitro and in patient-derived xenografts mouse model. Collectively, these findings offer mechanistic insights into how hypoxia promotes GLT8D1/CD133/Wnt/Î²-catenin signaling during glioma progression, and identify GLT8D1 as a potential therapeutic target in the future.
CANCER
Nature.com

Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for adult HLH: a retrospective study by the chronic malignancies and inborn errors working parties of EBMT

Hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH; hemophagocytic syndrome) is a rare syndrome of potentially fatal, uncontrolled hyperinflammation. Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT) is indicated in primary, recurrent or progressive HLH, but information about its outcomes in the adult population is limited. We obtained data about 87 adult (â‰¥18 years of age) patients retrospectively reported to the EBMT. The median survival time was 13.9 months. The three and five-year overall survival (OS) was 44% (95% CI 33"“54%). Among 39 patients with a follow-up longer than 15 months, only three died. Relapse rate was 21% (95% CI 13"“30%), while NRM reached 36% (95% CI 25"“46%). Younger patients (<30 years of age) had better prognosis, with an OS of 59% (95% CI 45"“73%) at three and five years vs 23% (95% CI 8"“37%) for older ones. No difference in survival between reduced and myeloablative conditioning was found. To our knowledge, this is the largest report of adult HLH patients who underwent allo-HSCT. Patients who survive the first period after this procedure can expect a long disease-free survival. Both reduced intensity and myeloablative conditioning have therapeutic potential in adult HLH.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Toripalimab and chemotherapy in oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Toripalimab is a humanized monoclonal antibody to PD1. In a phase III trial, 514 patients with treatment-naive, advanced oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma from 72 centres in China were randomized to receive toripalimab or placebo, plus a chemotherapy regimen (paclitaxel plus cisplatin). The toripalimab group had a significant improvement in progression-free survival compared with the placebo group (HR 0.58; 95% CI 0.46"“0.74; P"‰<"‰0.0001). At interim analysis, overall survival was also significantly improved in the toripalimab group. The groups had comparable levels of severe treatment-related adverse effects (NCT03829969).
CANCER
Nature.com

Tamoxifen treatment ameliorates contractile dysfunction of Duchenne muscular dystrophy stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes on bioengineered substrates

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a progressive genetic myopathy that leads to heart failure from dilated cardiomyopathy by early adulthood. Recent evidence suggests that tamoxifen, a selective estrogen receptor modulator widely used to treat breast cancer, ameliorates DMD cardiomyopathy. However, the mechanism of action of 4-hydroxytamoxifen, the active metabolite of tamoxifen, on cardiomyocyte function remains unclear. To examine the effects of chronic 4-hydroxytamoxifen treatment, we used state-of-the-art human-induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes (iPSC-CMs) and a bioengineered platform to model DMD. We assessed the beating rate and beating velocity of iPSC-CMs in monolayers and as single cells on micropatterns that promote a physiological cardiomyocyte morphology. We found that 4-hydroxytamoxifen treatment of DMD iPSC-CMs decreased beating rate, increased beating velocity, and ameliorated calcium-handling deficits, leading to prolonged viability. Our study highlights the utility of a bioengineered iPSC-CM platform for drug testing and underscores the potential of repurposing tamoxifen as a therapy for DMD cardiomyopathy.
CANCER
CNBC

Why stem cells may be the answer to curing Type 1 diabetes

Over the past 20 years, significant advancements in stem cell research and therapies have made it one of the most promising methods of creating new insulin making cells needed to cure Type 1 diabetes.Vertex Pharmaceuticals recently released data from a clinical trial in which the company showed it was able to restore a Type 1 diabetic's ability to make insulin. Other companies are also working toward a cure, including ViaCyte, CRISPR, and Novo Nordisk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Electrical modulation of transplanted stem cells improves functional recovery in a rodent model of stroke

Stroke is a leading cause of long-term disability worldwide, intensifying the need for effective recovery therapies. Stem cells are a promising stroke therapeutic, but creating ideal conditions for treatment is essential. Here we developed a conductive polymer system for stem cell delivery and electrical modulation in animals. Using this system, electrical modulation of human stem cell transplants improve functional stroke recovery in rodents. Increased endogenous stem cell production corresponds with improved function. Transcriptome analysis identified stanniocalcin 2 (STC2) as one of the genes most significantly upregulated by electrical stimulation. Lentiviral upregulation and downregulation of STC2 in the transplanted stem cells demonstrate that this glycoprotein is an essential mediator in the functional improvements seen with electrical modulation. Moreover, intraventricular administration of recombinant STC2 post-stroke confers functional benefits. In summation, our conductive polymer system enables electrical modulation of stem cells as a potential method to improve recovery and identify important therapeutic targets.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Infective hyperammonaemic encephalopathy after allogeneic stem cell transplant

Currently allogeneic haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (AlloHSCT) is the only curative therapy for primary myelofibrosis (PMF), but the inherent risks include a transplant-related mortality of 20%. Ultimately 20% of patients die from infection secondary to ongoing immunosuppression and potentially due to a greater incidence of poor graft function and failure [1].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

