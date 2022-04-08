ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

This Colorado Area Is One Of The Best Places To Live In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson
97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QIBFA_0f3fGmHn00
Photo: Getty Images

There are many factors when it comes to finding the perfect place to live, like affordability, safety, housing, schools, local restaurants and bars, attractions, weather, and many more. Several towns, cities, and neighborhoods tick these boxes, so Niche got to work finding the best places to live in the United States.

For their 2022 list, researchers looked at federal data from the FBI, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. Census, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources to determine their rankings. According to the website, one Colorado suburb made it on the list:

Holly Hills!

This Arapahoe County community, which ranked No. 16 overall, netted an overall A+ rating on the website. Holly Hills got high marks for its nightlife, housing, public schools, and family-friendliness. Niche noted that 97% of residents own their homes and the median home value is $460,100. Denver is only 20 minutes away from Holly Hills, as well.

Here are the Top 10 best places to live, according to Niche:

  1. Chesterbrook (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
  2. City Center (Santa Monica, California)
  3. Penn Wynne (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
  4. Houserville (State College, Pennsylvania)
  5. Cottonwood Creek South (Richardson, Texas)
  6. Ardmore (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)
  7. Los Alamos, New Mexico
  8. Hyde Park - Spanishtown Creek (Tampa, Florida)
  9. Carmel, Indiana
  10. Great Neck Plaza (New York City, New York)

Click here to check out more entries on the list.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
City
Denver, CO
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Local
Colorado Government
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Fbi#The U S Census#State College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
1230 ESPN

A Western Slope Town is the Worst City to Call Home in Colorado

Some towns and cities in Colorado are straight-up beautiful, while others can be less than desirable. In December 2021, named Lochbuie, Colorado, the ugliest town in Colorado. Overall, most towns and cities in Colorado are highly desirable when it comes to looking for a place to live. Alot Travel has compiled a list of the cities that are the worst to call home in the United States.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
97.3 KBCO

97.3 KBCO

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
982
Post
799K+
Views
ABOUT

World Class Rock Denver/Boulder

 https://kbco.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy