Spring Break Pool Party for Teens

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety are hosting a free pool party for teens in grades 7 through 12 during Spring Break, at the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center (600 South McClelland Street).

Splash, a spring break pool bash, is taking place from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 23rd. Teens will enjoy live DJ music, themed photography backdrops, inflatable pool games, and lawn games. The first 100 attendees will receive a free meal and swag bag. No registration is required to attend.

For more information about spring break programming for youth and teens, please visit www.cityofsantamaria.org.

The mission of the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety is to prevent violence through safe and healthy programming. In partnership with the Recreation and Parks Department, resources and programs are offered to youth to deter their involvement in criminal activity, drug use, and gangs. Efforts include coordinating free recreational activities, organizing field trips, promoting the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center as a safe place, and offering job exploration, leadership, and employment opportunities.

Questions may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951 extension 2260.

Department: Recreation and Parks

Contact Person: Dennis Smitherman, Recreation Services Manager

Telephone Number: (805) 925-0951 ext. 2263

E-mail Address: dsmitherman@cityofsantamaria.org