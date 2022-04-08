ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gennadiy Golovkin looks fit, strong at weigh-in on 40th birthday

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0abYgR_0f3fFlMr00
The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images

Gennadiy Golovkin made weight on his birthday Friday.

The now-40-year-old, looking fit and strong, came in at the middleweight limit of 160 pounds for his title-unification bout with Ryota Murata on Saturday in Saitama, Japan (DAZN).

Murata also weighed 160.

Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) has fought only once in 2½ years, a seventh-round knockout of Kamil Szeremeta in the first defense of his IBF title in December 2020.

Triple-G had won the vacant title by narrowly outpointing Sergey Derevyanchenko in October 2019.

If Golovkin beats Murata (16-2, 13 KOs), he’s expected to face Canelo Alvarez for a third time in September. Alvarez is scheduled to challenge 175-pound champ Dmitry Bivol on May 7.

Murata, a resident of Tokyo, had held a secondary WBA title but was elevated to “super” champion last year. He also hasn’t been active. His most-recent fight was in December 2019, when stopped Steven Butler in five rounds.

Golovkin has been fighting professionally for 16 years.

