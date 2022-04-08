ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Pirate Fun will occur at the Library

JC Post
JC Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Pirate Fun at the Library on April 16th will feature the cast members from Junction City Little Theater's upcoming production of Peter...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSN.com

Best pirate sword

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Do you know a kid who loves pirates? Whether they want to be a pirate for a costume party or simply love pretending to play on the high seas, every little seafaring adventurer needs a good toy pirate sword. Take a look at these CG Games Wooden Pirate Swords for a beautifully crafted set made from high quality materials.
SHOPPING
JC Post

Eisenhower boyhood home preservation project begins

ABILENE — A project is underway to preserve President Dwight D. Eisenhower's boyhood home. The home, on the grounds of the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum complex, is closed to public tours until the structural preservation work is completed in the fall. "The home was built in 1887, and...
ABILENE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Junction City, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Entertainment
JC Post

Mind, Body & Heart Expo is coming to Manhattan

Andrews & Associates Counseling will present Mind, Body & Heart Expo on Saturday, May 7th from 5-8 p.m. at the K-State Alumni Center. Bill Snyder will serve as the keynote speaker. This will be an evening to celebrate your resilience. You can connect with Kansas businesses and organizations committed to...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Spring Plant sale will be held at Westwood Elementary

Saturday, April 30th, is the date for a spring plant sale at Westwood Elementary School. The hours are nine a.m. until noon in the Plant Hub greenhouse in the school parking lot. If there is inclement weather, the sale will be held indoors and those who attend can use the front entrance. Checks will not be accepted.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Freedom Fest JC event promotes Fourth of July celebration

More than 200 people filled the majority of the seats at 25 tables set up for the Freedom Fest JC fundraiser Saturday night in the Municipal Auditorium. There was dinner and dancing to music by Platinum Express featuring JJ Johnson and Motown type music as part of their journey "Keeping the Music Alive."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy