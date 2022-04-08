ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis leaders handing out gun locks after string of tragedies involving children

KSDK
 2 days ago

The St. Louis area has seen four...

www.ksdk.com

FOX 2

St. Louis police identify children in murder-suicide

ST. LOUIS—Police have identified the children found dead early Friday morning in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide. Police responded to the 1000 block of Spruce Friday and found a boy and a girl with puncture wounds who were pronounced dead at the scene. Saturday morning, police identified 12-year-old Paris Harvey of St. Louis as […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
BET

‘Terrified’ St. Louis Woman Goes Missing After Train Ride

Dana Holt’s family and friends are looking for answers after the 30-year-old went missing hundreds of miles away from where she lives. According to WDAF, the St. Louis resident was last seen on March 2 in Dallas as none of her loved ones have heard from her since. “It’s...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Long Beach Tribune

15-year-old boy was caught on camera slapping one of the few Black students in the school with a belt in a crowded lunchroom after he was seen throwing cotton balls at him, charged

Despite all the efforts in the last decades in fighting racism, Black people in America are still facing racism, racial slurs and being called the N-word almost every day. The fact that racism is also present in schools makes the whole problem even more alarming and concerning for everyone, especially for young Black children who might experience difficulties in the development process in their lives.
SOCIETY
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis County man gets 30 years for drug, gun crimes

ST. LOUIS — A man from St. Louis County was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 30 years in prison on separate federal criminal cases linked to drugs and guns, including the fatal shooting of a St. Louis man during a 2017 drug robbery. Larenta “Ammo” Jones admitted in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Go! St. Louis Marathon

Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams. Experts say hackers aren’t just taking over your social media accounts, but many are stealing pictures and videos to create a completely new you, and in some cases, it’s a profile that’s up to no good.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDIO-TV

Ramsay lays out reasons he wants to be sheriff of St. Louis County

Gordon Ramsay is back home again, and has high hopes for his next job. He's wants to be the Sheriff of St. Louis County. "I'm running for Sheriff because I want to continue to serve and give back to the communities that have been so good to me. I'm highly motivated to serve the region that I care so much about. I'm going to work to forge relationships with communities and individuals who've been impacted by crime," he told a room full of supporters in Hibbing on Wednesday. His wife and two kids were there too.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN

Community Policy