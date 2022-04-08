Be Counted. Be Connected. Nevada Speed Test.

- Historically significant buildings with risk of river flooding: 3
--- California Building, Reno (relatively high risk)
--- Senator Francis G. Newlands House, Reno (relatively high risk)
--- Bowers Mansion, Reno (relatively high risk)
The California Building in Reno is the only remaining building associated with the Transcontinental Highways Exposition of 1927, which celebrated the completion of creating paved, well-marked highways from coast to coast. The building was a gift from the state of California to commemorate those who died in combat during World War I, as well as to promote California tourism to Nevadans and those who were passing through. In 1997, Reno experienced catastrophic flooding when the Truckee River—which flows directly through the city—overflowed.
Comments / 0