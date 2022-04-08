ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Netflix might buy a piece of NFL Films, report claims

By Lauren Forristal
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Netflix has given no indication that it will cover live sports any time soon, it has ventured down the road of sports documentaries and reality programming. This includes titles such as “The Last Dance,” “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” as well as the upcoming reality series around the...

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 1

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, Trust No One, and The Adam Project. The top of Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Friday, April 1 is the same as yesterday's — sci-fi epic Blade Runner 2049 is No. 1, crytpocurrency crime documentary Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King is No. 2, and Ryan Reynolds sci-comedy The Adam Project is No. 3. That's not what's interesting on the list. The interesting thing is the Ryan Reynolds-led 2019 action movie 6 Underground, which is No. 10 on the list today. It's probably experiencing a resurgence in popularity due to people who watched The Adam Project clicking play on another Ryan Reynolds movie. I wonder if it's being recommended to viewers who complete The Adam Project. Netflix is good at getting people to watch more Netflix.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Adam Project: Viewers share same complaint about Netflix film’s ‘freaky’ CGI

Netflix’s latest blockbuster release, The Adam Project, has been warmly received by viewers since its release last Friday (11 March).The film stars Ryan Reynolds as a pilot from the year 2050 who travels back in time and teams up with his younger self in an effort to prevent the invention of time travel.While reactions to the film have been broadly positive, there has been one element of the film that has left some viewers frustrated.The issue in question concerns the CGI de-aging technology used on some of the actors for scenes set in the past, particularly Catherine Keener, who...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This is pretty much the only Netflix original movie that matters right now

Netflix’s latest weekly data dump about what’s hot right now across the streaming platform globally should make Ryan Reynolds feel pretty good. Among all the movies on Netflix, for the 7-day period ending March 20, it was more likely that users were streaming his latest release The Adam Project than other Netflix original films out right now.
MOVIES
Deadline

Netflix Sets Feature Take Of ‘Irredeemable’ & ‘Incorruptible’ Graphic Novel Series With Jeymes Samuel Directing, Kemp Powers Writing, Jay-Z & James Lassiter Producing

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is developing a live-action feature take of the bestselling Boom! Studios comic series Irredeemable and its sister title Incorruptible with BAFTA-winning The Harder They Fall filmmaker Jeymes Samuel directing, Oscar-nominated scribe Kemp Powers writing and producers Shawn ‘Jay-Z’ Carter and James Lassiter on board. Samuel will also produce. Carter and Lassiter will produce through their overall deal at the streamer with Stephen Christy and Ross Richie from Boom! Studios. Powers and Adam Yoelin will serves as EPs. In the graphic novel series, when the world’s most powerful and beloved superhero, the god-like Plutonian, inexplicably begins slaughtering...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sabol
Person
Pete Rozelle
IndieWire

Netflix Halts Development of Will Smith Movie ‘Fast and Loose’ — Report

Click here to read the full article. When Will Smith charged the stage and slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards last Sunday, the film world instantly began speculating about how the altercation would affect the star’s career. While Smith received a standing ovation when he won his first Oscar less than an hour later, it was unclear how much studios and fans would embrace future projects Smith was developing. The first domino to fall was Smith’s membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Academy acted first, launching a formal review of Smith’s conduct with expulsion...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Dwayne Haskins teammates’, NFL players call out Adam Schefter for insensitive tweet

NFL players called out ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter for an insensitive tweet when breaking the news of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ passing. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins tragically passed away on Saturday at the age of 24 after he was hit by a car in South Florida. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news on Saturday, but he was called out for some insensitive wording in the message.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Films#Nfl Redzone#Nfl Network#American Football#Pga#Hard Knocks#Formula One#Athletic#Espn#Paramount#Dazn#Nfl Media
The Spun

Look: Dwayne Haskins Shared Heartbreaking Video Friday

Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback who went on to play for Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died on Saturday. He was 24. The former first-round NFL Draft pick was killed by a dump truck while walking across a highway in Florida, according to reports. Haskins...
COLUMBUS, OH
The US Sun

Why was Dwayne Haskins walking on the highway?

DWAYNE Haskins' death came as a surprise when he was declared dead at the scene on a highway. However, many fans have wondered what caused him to walk on the highway in Florida before his death. Why was Dwayne Haskins walking on the highway?. According to reports, Dwayne Haskins was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
10TV

Ohio city sues Netflix and Hulu for piece of streaming pie

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A small, Cleveland suburb has filed a lawsuit against Netflix and Hulu, trying to force the streaming companies to pay a franchise fee typically applied to cable providers. The lawsuit is part of a growing national trend of cities in at least 13 states, often pinched...
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
Variety

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network to Move Under HBO at Warner Bros. Discovery (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network will move under HBO’s purview upon the completion of Discovery’s acquisition of WarnerMedia, which will result in the launch of Warner Bros. Discovery on Monday, Variety has learned exclusively. Allison Page, president of Magnolia, which is a joint venture between the Gaineses and Discovery, Inc., will report directly to HBO and HBO Max chief Casey Bloys. Bloys is one of the few top WarnerMedia execs still standing following this week’s mass exodus ahead of the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger’s close, which was capped off by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David...
BUSINESS
The Spun

Melvin Gordon Reportedly In Talks With New NFL Team

Two-time Pro-Bowl running back Melvin Gordon is reportedly in free-agent talks with the Baltimore Ravens, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Gordon, who just finished his two-year, $16 million contract with the Denver Broncos, is a prime option for a Ravens team that’s currently lacking at the RB position.
BALTIMORE, MD
Deadline

Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ Tops Nielsen Streaming Chart, Outdoing Netflix’s ‘The Adam Project’ In High-Profile Movie Duel

Click here to read the full article. Pixar’s Turning Red, the studio’s latest animated feature to be re-routed to Disney+ from movie theaters, topped Nielsen’s weekly streaming chart in its debut. The film collected 1.7 billion minutes of viewing, easily outdistancing Netflix’s The Adam Project, which premiered the same day (March 11) and drew 1.36 billion minutes to rank No. 4. Netflix’s five-season medieval drama The Last Kingdom and new thriller series Pieces of Her finished second and third, respectively, for the period of March 7 to 13. Nielsen measures viewing via a TV set for Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime...
MOVIES
GeekyGadgets

Netflix is buying game developer Boss Fight

Netflix is expanding its gaming business with another acquisition, the streaming giant is buying game developer Boss Fight. The acquisition will help Netflix expand its gaming catalog and Boss Fight will continue to develop games for the platform. Boss Fight Entertainment was founded in 2013 by David Rippy (CEO), Bill...
BUSINESS
KAKE TV

This might be the end of sharing Netflix passwords

(CNN) -- Netflix knows you share your password. And soon you might have to start paying for the privilege. Over the last year, Netflix has been working on ways to "enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more," the company said in a blog post Wednesday.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KTVZ

Netflix has been trying to win best picture. This might finally be the year

Netflix has accomplished a lot in Hollywood: It’s partnered with notable filmmakers, produced buzzy hit films and launched the streaming craze that revolutionized the industry. Yet there’s one coveted Tinseltown accolade Netflix hasn’t received: the Academy Award for best picture. That could change this weekend. Netflix’s film...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy