RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - La Niña has been ongoing for the last two years, and climatologists say we could be in for a rare three-peat of La Niña. La Niña refers to cooler than average waters in the Pacific ocean near the equator. It is the opposite of El Niño, which would mean there are warmer than average water temperatures in the equatorial Pacific. Whether the Pacific Ocean is in La Niña, El Niño, or neither (an ENSO neutral pattern) has implications for weather in other parts of the world, including here in the United States.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO