Click here to read the full article. Who’s up for ruling on this big argument? A pregnant woman is sickened by her husband’s favorite baby name, which honors his late grandpa — and is associated with “abhorrent and downright evil” crimes. The pregnant wife wrote to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” in search of advice, explaining that there’s “a stir on both sides of the family.” She wrote, “Now, my husband absolutely idolized his grandpa, who, unfortunately, passed away last week. My husband is devastated, especially about the notion that his children will never meet their great-grandpa who their father adored...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO