From Auditioning to Mentoring on 'American Idol' with Jimmie Allen

Did you know Jimmie Allen auditioned for American Idol over 10 years ago?! During season 10, the season Scotty McCreery won, the "Best Shot" singer was auditioned on the competition show but was eliminated before the top 24.

Ryan Seacrest chatted with Jimmie about his full circle moment as he is mentoring the top 24 contestants on this season of Idol and why it was important for him to show this season's contestants that you don't need to win in order to succeed in the industry.

The singer also talked about his whirlwind year, from being on Dancing With The Stars , winning New Artist at the CMAs, and having a new hit song "Down Home. "

Photo: OAWRS

Catch Jimmie Allen as this weekend's mentor on Season 20 of American Idol this Sunday and Monday at 8/7 central on ABC and watch the full interview above.