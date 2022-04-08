ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Brian Kelly goes off on Notre Dame and their apparent lack of modernization

By Phillip Bupp
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrian Kelly left Notre Dame in rather controversial circumstances. Kelly led the Fighting Irish throughout the 2010s but the head coach left for LSU in November 2021, right as Notre Dame were on the edge of making the College Football Playoff. Then Kelly, who is from the Boston area, adopted a...

Comments / 7

Adam Shebel
1d ago

Kelly is just trying to bash the Irish because he sees they're getting top recruits with their new coach and they have a new and so far good thing going, shame on you Kelly you should know better then to bash previous relationships. move on do your own thing at LSU it's what you wanted

9
Jimcp
1d ago

winning? Notre Dame has had successful seasons, they are not in a conference, they are a given a red carpet by the Selection Committee. They are all cry babies

3
