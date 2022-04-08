ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Muggles Trapped Onboard Popular Harry Potter Ride For Hours And They Can Thank A Very Non-Magical Power Outage At Universal Hollywood

By Mike Reyes
Cinema Blend
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagic can solve a lot of things, but sometimes such a solution just isn’t in the cards. Universal Hollywood guests observed that personally yesterday, as a very non-magical power outage left guests trapped aboard Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey for hours. While all passengers were ultimately evacuated safely, the wait...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cinema Blend

Doctor Strange 2 Has Already Set A Box Office Record For 2022, And Movies Are Back, Baby

Although Doctor Strange played important roles in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s been six years since Benedict Cumberbatch’s character shined in his own movie, which also served as his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. Well, we’re a month out from that finally being rectified, and if you’re determined to see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as soon as possible, tickets are now on sale for the sequel. In fact, just a day after advanced tickets finally went up, Multiverse of Madness (which is reportedly super long) has already set a box office record for 2022.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Experiences Tornado Watch, Height Requirement for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Revealed, Fire Breaks Out Following ‘Disney Enchantment’, and More: Daily Recap (3/12/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we’ve rounded up all our stories in one place to get today’s news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, March 12, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Hogwarts Legacy Confirms Some Very Good News for Harry Potter Fans

Almost two years after its reveal, and after two years of silence and media blackout, Hogwarts Legacy resurfaced today with a new release window and the first-ever look at its gameplay. The latter wasn't just limited to a new trailer either, but a meaty dive into the game complete with lots and lots of raw, uncut footage. And it's enough to have Harry Potter fans very excited, however, there were some concerns raised as well. For one, the lip-syncing isn't great. Meanwhile, some of the voice acting isn't great either. These are smaller issues that, to an extent, can be fixed or at least improved. There was a larger concern though, and it was that the game was going to have microtransactions. Why were there concerns over this? Well, in the new footage, there are timers on potion-making that require lengthy waits, loads of customization, and a unique currency called "Moonstones." If this sounds familiar, it's because it sounds like a set-up for microtransactions. Thankfully, there are none.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Hollywood#Hollywood Park#Power Outage#The Ride 3d#Ktla#The Order Of The Phoenix#Hbo Max
ScreenCrush

Disney Announces Opening Date of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Roller Coaster

Remember when Epcot was the “educational” park at Walt Disney World? When it was a place to learn about how motion worked, how energy was created, how fish lived in the seas, how cultures from around the world exist? Yeah, it’s not so much that anymore. The next big ride at the park is based on the decidedly not-factual, not-educational (although quite entertaining) Guardians of the Galaxy movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Titled Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, it is the first roller coaster based on the Guardians franchise. (Another ride, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, has been open for years at Disneyland.)
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of the Worst Marvel Movies is Trending on Netflix

It's a new month an with that comes all-new movies and shows for most of the different streaming services, like Netflix. The home of Stranger Things and recent feature film The Bubble is always full of surprises, especially when looking at the Top 10 lists that show what fans are watching around the country and the world. As of this writing there's a surprising Marvel movie that has leaped up into the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States, a movie that up until recently might have been called the worst vampire Superhero movie, 2004's Blade: Trinity.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

The Best Disney+ Original Movies To Watch (So Far)

Disney. The myth, the legend. It has been around for nearly one hundred years and has become a staple in every home, regardless of one's age, for its fantastical movies and lovely fairy tales. Disney+ has stepped onto the scene with their own original movies, with many different options to choose from. While there are so many upcoming Disney movies to look out for, sometimes, all we want is to relax at home on our couch and watch a Disney+ film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland
CinemaBlend

Chris Pine Opens Up About Star Trek 4 And Why The Franchise Has 'Struggled' Compared To Marvel

The Star Trek 4 reports caught a number of people off guard, as even Chris Pine and the rest of the cast were surprised. This is even more shocking considering that the cast was said to be in talks to return. Shortly after the news broke, Pine claimed they were the last to know about the latest installment. Now that the dust has settled somewhat, the Dungeons and Dragons actor is really opening up about the fourth film as well as how the franchise has struggled compared to Marvel.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

‘Harry Potter’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

All aboard the Hogwarts express! Over the course of 10 years, the stars of Harry Potter brought magic, mischief and more to millions of fans around the world. Based on the series of seven books by J.K. Rowling, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint captured the hearts of viewers between 2001 and 2011. […]
MOVIES
KXAN

Best Harry Potter shower curtain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Shower curtains provide a dramatic backdrop for any bathroom’s design. As the largest piece of decor in the room, they draw your eye and set the tone for the day. If you want to create a magical space without much effort, a Harry Potter shower curtain can transport everyone in your home to an otherworldly location.
HOME & GARDEN
The Guardian

Showing some enterprise: Star Trek must avoid the Marvel money-trap

Chris Pine doesn’t think the franchise needs a massive budget to hit warp speed – and many fans would agree. t’s easy to imagine the look of horror on the faces of Hollywood’s VFX artists when Chris Pine said recently that he felt the Star Trek movies are spending too much money trying to imitate Marvel. No more spectacular set-pieces in the depths of space or on opulent alien planets. No more giant special-effects budgets and lucrative months planning how to bring enormous Federation space stations and Klingon warbirds to the big screen in glorious ultra HD. Instead, Pine (who is back as Captain James T Kirk in a forthcoming fourth Star Trek film in the new rebooted timeline) seemed to be imagining a return to the low-budget vision of the future seen in the original series – or at least, one that doesn’t cost serious megabucks.
MOVIES
Lite 98.7

Don’t Worry, Muggles Are Tolerated At Harry Potter Airbnb In New York

Be sure when you book your stay that you manage your mischief. Odds are, if you clicked on this you are a lover of everything in the Harry Potter universe. Obviously, one Airbnb host sure is. To the point they decked out their place in everything related Harry Potter. Whether your a Gryffandor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin, or Ravenclaw, it doesn't matter, you're welcome. Even if you're a muggle, you can book your stay.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Us Weekly

Kris Jenner Hints Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony Was Filmed: ‘Make It Worth the Wait’

Always keeping up! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have surprised people with their Las Vegas wedding — but Kris Jenner teased that cameras may have been rolling during the special moment. "We make it worth the wait," Jenner, 66, hinted during an interview with E! News on Thursday, April 7, noting that she "did […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Cinema Blend

That Time Robert Pattinson Was So Buff For The Batman That Eddie Redmayne Didn’t Recognize Him

It’s no secret that superhero movies are a massively powerful force in the entertainment industry, with a number of notable actors playing superheroes on the big screen. Robert Pattinson recently debuted his take on Batman, getting super ripped in the process. And it turns out that he was so buff that even his old friend Eddie Redmayne didn’t recognize him.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Renfield: First Look at Nicolas Cage as Dracula Revealed

One of the more anticipated horror movies on the horizon is Renfield, as it sees beloved actor Nicolas Cage taking on the mantle for the horror-comedy, with PEOPLE revealing first-look photos from the set of the project, which includes our first look at Cage's take on Dracula. With the upcoming project offering a more comedic take on the concept of the blood-sucking vampire's henchman, Cage's look as Dracula appears to lean at least somewhat into the realm of campy, with the overall aesthetic of the film yet to be revealed. Check out the tweet below for our first look at Cage as Dracula and head to PEOPLE to see more photos. Renfield is expected to hit theaters on April 14, 2023.
MOVIES
103GBF

Marvel’s ’Werewolf’ By Night’ Finds a Director

You often see screenwriters, editors, producers, and even visual effects artists try their hand at directing. But it’s pretty rare for a composer to graduate to full-blown filmmaking; I’m struggling to think of any examples at all, unless you count someone like John Carpenter, who often provided the scores to his movies, like Halloween or Escape From New York.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy