ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Township, NJ

NEW DATE AND TIME FOR LOWER TOWNSHIP EASTER EGG HUNT

987thecoast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLower Township Police have noted a new date and time for the Township’s...

987thecoast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elkin Tribune

County Easter Egg hunt returns

DOBSON — A spring tradition will be returning to Surry County this year, when the Surry County Parks and Recreation holds an Easter Egg Hunt at Fisher River Park in Dobson. The hunt was an annual tradition put on by the department until 2020. That year, as was the case with most of regular public gatherings, the event was cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, still in the throes of the pandemic, it was again cancelled.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Selam Times-Journal

Happy Easter: City of Valley Grande to hold Easter Egg hunt

The City of Valley Grande announced plans for Easter at its recent city council meeting. The Valley Grande Easter Egg Hunt will be held on April 9 at Valley Grande City Park. The event will start at 11 a.m. The entire council was present: Mayor Wayne Labbe, council members Kay...
VALLEY GRANDE, AL
107 JAMZ

Community Easter Egg Hunt In Sulphur Next Month

The city of Sulphur will be hosting an Easter Egg Hunt next month for all SWLA families to attend. The West Calcasieu Chamber of Commerce has also announced that the Easter Bunny himself will be in attendance. Sulphur Easter Egg Hunt:. When: Saturday, April 16. Time: 8:30am to 10:30am. Where:...
SULPHUR, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lower Township, NJ
Lower Township, NJ
Government
DFW Community News

In-Sync Exotics to host Easter Egg Hunt

ROCKWALL, TX (March 15, 2022) In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue & Education Center, 3430 Skyview Drive in Wylie, will host is annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16. Guests will enjoy face painting, bounce house, and games – and of course a chance to see the big cats enjoy Easter treats.
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
WAFB

Get your Easter egg hunt on with BREC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Warmer weather is on the way this weekend, and many of you may be looking for something the whole family can enjoy. BREC is hosting a series of events, including a two-hour easter egg hunt Saturday, Mar. 26. Organizers are hopping to see you and your family.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Easter Egg Hunt set for April 9 in Feasterville

Local children are invited to join the Easter Bunny for the Feasterville Business Association’s annual Easter Egg Hunt, set for Saturday, April 9, beginning at 10 a.m. at Russell Elliot Memorial Park, 150 Buck Road, Feasterville. “All area children are invited to join the fun and festivities of the...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Egg Hunt

Comments / 0

Community Policy