NEW DATE AND TIME FOR LOWER TOWNSHIP EASTER EGG HUNT

DOBSON — A spring tradition will be returning to Surry County this year, when the Surry County Parks and Recreation holds an Easter Egg Hunt at Fisher River Park in Dobson. The hunt was an annual tradition put on by the department until 2020. That year, as was the case with most of regular public gatherings, the event was cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, still in the throes of the pandemic, it was again cancelled.

SURRY COUNTY, NC ・ 29 DAYS AGO