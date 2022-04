A lot of hard seltzers came out in 2021. (That does not mean "a bunch." It means an utter deluge.) Yet, somehow, Topo Chico managed to stand out amid the monolithic crowd. The world of hard seltzer is not for those who can leave good enough alone. So, like any good hard seltzer purveyor, Topo Chico has to sling some new flavors. The hard seltzer inspired by the mineral water is making margarita-themed hard seltzers to mix things up this spring. The Molson-Coors announcement calls them a "fizzy take on a classic margarita."

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO