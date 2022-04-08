ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinder chocolates recalled ahead of Easter

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
INDIANAPOLIS — Two Kinder chocolate products are being recalled after reported Salmonella cases in Europe.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall involves Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket. The products are being recalled because they were manufactured in a facility where Salmonella typhimurium was detected.

This is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with the organism often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

While no reported cases have happened in the United States in connection with the products, the company decided to recall the products out of an abundance of caution. The recalled products include:

Product Kinder Happy Moments Milk Chocolate and Crispy Wafers Assortment Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket
Size and Package Type 14.1 OZ (400g) square box with lid 5.3 OZ (152g) cardboard basket
Best By Date and location July 18, 2022 (back panel) July 30, 2022 (bottom of package)
Lot Codes and location 48RUP334; 48RUP335; 48RUP 336; 48RUP337 (back panel) 03L 018AR – 306 (bottom of package)
UPC Code and location 09800 52025 (right side panel) 09800 60209 (bottom of package)
Retail Locations Costco in the Bay Area and Northern Nevada and BJ’s Wholesale Club stores 14 Big Y Supermarket locations in Connecticut and Massachusetts

Anyone with the product shouldn’t eat it. Instead, they can call the Ferrero customer service line Monday – Friday 9am-6pm EST at 1-800-688-3552 for a refund.

