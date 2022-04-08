ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

COVID-19 case count in Morris County

By Jay Edwards
wrnjradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on April 8, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please...

wrnjradio.com

New Jersey 101.5

Report lists the deadliest road in every New Jersey county

We have arguably some of the deadliest roads in the country right here in New Jersey. How many times while driving to work do you hear Bob Williams or Jill Myra report a fatal crash tying up a New Jersey road, making you late for work, not to mention the poor people who lost their lives driving in New Jersey?
TRAFFIC
Hudson Valley Post

New York Man Falls 250 Feet To Death in Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley man was found dead below a famous Hudson Valley road known for its curves and breathtaking views. On Wednesday, New York State Police released a lot more information about a Sullivan County man's fatal fall at The Hawks Nest in Orange County. Police released the man's name and cause of death.
HUDSON, NY
CBS New York

CDC: Omicron variant BA.2 spreading across N.Y. and N.J.

NEW YORK -- While some would like to think the coronavirus pandemic is behind us, a new form of the Omicron variant is rapidly spreading. What's known as BA.2 -- a sub-lineage of Omicron -- now makes up nearly a quarter of new COVID infections nationwide.The CDC says it's particularly a problem in New York and New Jersey, where 39% of the virus in circulation is BA.2.It's also dominating new case worldwide, and some countries are facing a renewed surge of infects, just as they move to lift pandemic restrictions. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

As Omicron variant BA.2 spreads rapidly, NYC's new health commissioner holds 1st briefing

NEW YORK -- New York City's new health commissioner introduced himself with his first COVID briefing Friday. It comes as the new form of the Omicron variant, known as BA.2, is spreading rapidly across our area.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, Dr. Ashwin Vasan said he plans to take a precautionary approach to public health.BA.2 now makes up nearly 25% of new COVID infections in the U.S., and 39% in New York and New Jersey. Health officials say it does not appear to cause more severe illness, but data shows it's 30% more transmissible. Dr. Vasan also addressed one of the most pressing questions from parents...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
NBC News

Nearly 200 diners at N.J. restaurant trapped by floodwaters in storm

A Thursday night dinner at an upscale Italian restaurant in Hawthorne, New Jersey, turned into a rescue mission when fast-moving floodwaters trapped patrons inside. Nearly 200 people were at Bottagra Restaurant when the Passaic River began to overflow during an evening storm that slammed the tri-state area with more than 3 inches of rain within 24 hours.
HAWTHORNE, NJ
News 12

New Jersey dries out from major flooding around the state

Heavy rain Thursday night put parts of New Jersey underwater with major flooding near the state’s rivers. The Boys and Girls Club in Lodi had to be closed on Friday due to flooding. The building is close to the Saddle River. Water was still receding from the parking lot on Friday afternoon. News 12 was told the basement of the club was filled with water.
LODI, NJ
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Rape Of Carmel Woman Found Dead

A man is accused of sexually assaulting a Hudson Valley woman who was found dead on Memorial Day Weekend three decades ago. The case dates back to 1990, when the 20-year-old woman from Putnam County was spending the weekend in southern New Jersey with friends in Wildwood, authorities said. Using...
WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Double shooting at N.J. gas station kills Burlington County resident

Gunfire at an East Trenton gasoline station late Wednesday took the life of a Willingboro man and injured a Hamilton resident, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. Trenton police officers alerted to a ShotSpotter gunfire detection activation shortly before midnight found Jaquir Queen, 26, of Willingboro on the side of the Fast Trac station on Mulberry Street, officials said. An ambulance crew took him to a city hospital, where he died a short time later.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

