COVID-19 case count in Morris County

NEW YORK -- While some would like to think the coronavirus pandemic is behind us, a new form of the Omicron variant is rapidly spreading. What's known as BA.2 -- a sub-lineage of Omicron -- now makes up nearly a quarter of new COVID infections nationwide.The CDC says it's particularly a problem in New York and New Jersey, where 39% of the virus in circulation is BA.2.It's also dominating new case worldwide, and some countries are facing a renewed surge of infects, just as they move to lift pandemic restrictions.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 25 DAYS AGO