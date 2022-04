Y’all won’t believe where I’ve been. I returned Monday evening from an eleven-day adventure with some of my favorite people on the planet. But we had a marvelous trip, and it was good to kind of lose track of the events driving the 24-hour news cycle from day to day. It’s hard to worry so much about the mundane events of everyday life when you are living as large as we were on Huck Tours' 100th trip.

GAS PRICE ・ 12 HOURS AGO