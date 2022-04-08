ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved former WGN weatherman Jim Ramsey dies at 69

By WGN News
 2 days ago

Jim Ramsey, a beloved member of the WGN family has passed away.

He was the trusted face of the WGN Weather Department on weekend evenings before retiring in 2017.

Many of Ramsey’s 42 years in broadcasting were spent at WGN.

He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and began his career in 1975 working in North Carolina, Colorado and Virginia before landing in Chicago and joining WGN in 1987.

Jim was 69 years old.

Veteran WGN weatherman Jim Ramsey retires: A look back on his incredible career

From the WGN Archives: Jim Ramsey’s farewell broadcast

WGN News

