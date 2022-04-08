Beloved former WGN weatherman Jim Ramsey dies at 69
Jim Ramsey, a beloved member of the WGN family has passed away.
He was the trusted face of the WGN Weather Department on weekend evenings before retiring in 2017.
Many of Ramsey’s 42 years in broadcasting were spent at WGN.
He was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and began his career in 1975 working in North Carolina, Colorado and Virginia before landing in Chicago and joining WGN in 1987.
Jim was 69 years old.
