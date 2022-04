WESTERLY — Mount St. Charles took control in the second quarter and topped Westerly High, 17-6, in a Division II boys lacrosse game Monday at Augeri Field. The match was tied at 2-2 after one quarter. But the Mounties outscored Westerly 5-1 in the second quarter and 7-2 in the third to take a 14-4 lead.

WESTERLY, RI ・ 15 HOURS AGO