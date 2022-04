The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team completed their annual Spring Vermilion and White game on Saturday, April 9 at Cajun Field. The way the scoring worked in this year's Spring game is every three yards gained on a play is a point for the offense while every play that goes for less than three yards is a point for the opposing defense. For instance, a pass play for 15 yards would go for five points for the offense while an incompletion would be a point for the defense. A negative play would be three points for the defense.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO