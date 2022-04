LRG's Carbon Engine is a step towards legitimizing emulation as the best way to re-release retro games. If you go hunting for the legal page on Nintendo's website, you'll find an FAQ devoted to emulators and ROMs, which states plainly the stance Nintendo's had towards emulation for decades: "it's illegal." The actual definition of an emulator here, though, makes me chuckle. "A Nintendo emulator is a software program that is designed to allow game play on a platform that it was not created for," the legal page says. That broad definition just so happens to fit the games like Mario Kart 64 that Nintendo now offers Switch Online subscribers. Those N64 games weren't rebuilt from the ground up for the Switch: they're running on an emulator.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO